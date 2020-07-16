Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Carter in, then out as wait for Blues debut goes on

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 16-07-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 08:38 IST
Rugby-Carter in, then out as wait for Blues debut goes on

The wait for Dan Carter's Super Rugby Aotearoa debut goes on after the former All Blacks flyhalf was withdrawn from the Auckland Blues bench for Saturday's clash with the Wellington Hurricanes due to calf tightness. "He's pulled up a bit tight," Blues coach Leon MacDonald told reporters in Auckland. "It's nothing too major but we want to make sure we don't risk anything with Dan.

"With calves, if you get on top of them early, it can take a couple of days to come right, but if you're a little bit late it can be three to four weeks, so it makes sense just to look after him." Carter's withdrawal means the full glare of the spotlight will be back on Beauden Barrett, who is returning to Wellington Regional Stadium for the first time since his move from the Hurricanes to the Blues.

Barrett will appear opposite younger brother Jordie at fullback, with MacDonald opting against pushing the two times World Player of the Year into the number 10 jersey. "There was a lot of thought given to it," MacDonald said.

"He's quite happy playing good rugby at the back and enjoying his time there. That makes it an easier decision for us because Otere (Black) has been playing good rugby as well and the team is prospering because those two work well together." Barrett's All Blacks team mate Dane Coles has returned for the Hurricanes after he missed last week's victory over the Otago Highlanders with a minor calf injury.

"He probably could have played last week," Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said. "He's had a bounce in his step all week and is dying to get back out there."

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Investigative report of Indiana lynching complaint delivered to prosecutors

The Indiana law enforcement investigation of a hate-crime report lodged by a Black civil rights activist who said several white men tried to lynch him at a lakeside park was turned over to prosecutors on Wednesday for review, officials said...

China shares fall as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh on GDP beat

China and Hong Kong shares fell on Thursday, as worries about a possible decoupling of the Sino-U.S. economies deepened despite a better-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter in the Asian country. At the midday break, the Shan...

Japan's domestic tourism campaign faces scrutiny as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo

A multi-billion dollar Japanese campaign to boost domestic tourism faced scrutiny on Thursday with the economy minister due to meet experts as critics worried that encouraging people to travel out of Tokyo risks spreading the coronavirus. T...

Americans on COVID-19 jobless benefits spent more than when working - study

Americans who received enhanced unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus pandemic spent more than when they were working, a study released on Thursday said, adding to concerns about a steep fall in spending when the emergency benefits e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020