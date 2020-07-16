Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shooting's national camp to resume from August 1, attendance compulsory

The Olympic core group of 34 Indian shooters will return to camp training from August 1, the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) announced on Thursday, making attendance compulsory as it aims for a "cautious and phased recommencement of activities from next month".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 12:50 IST
Shooting's national camp to resume from August 1, attendance compulsory

The Olympic core group of 34 Indian shooters will return to camp training from August 1, the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) announced on Thursday, making attendance compulsory as it aims for a "cautious and phased recommencement of activities from next month". In a detailed statement, the NRAI said the decision to restart training was taken at a meeting of its Governing Body, after carefully weighing the COVID-19 threat. The camp will be organised at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) in the national capital, which has recorded over 1 lakh positive cases. The NRAI has appointed High Performance Manager and former India shooter Ronak Pandit as the Nodal Officer in charge of overall co-ordination for hygiene and medical protocols of the camp.

"Attendance shall be compulsory for this camp as the unprecedented circumstances found globally with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic dictates, that NRAI's options at being accommodating are virtually zero," the body said in a statement. "Therefore, currently the option of choice and personal interests, must necessarily, be put on the back-burner by all in the national interest, it was decided," it added.

The Karni Singh range was reopened for use on July 8. the shooters have been training at their respective bases ever since the pandemic forced a closure of facilities. "...utmost and most meticulous planning needs to be placed above all in the very strictest and most sterile conditions that we must now assure," NRAI President Raninder Singh said.

"The health and safety of the players and coaches being paramount, we cannot afford any loose ends. NRAI can today say that it is fully prepared to resume a cautious and phased recommencement of National Shooting activities from next month," he added. A total of 15 Indian shooters have qualified for the Olympic Games, postponed to next year due to the raging pandemic.

The Manav Rachna University campus, which is an International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) training academy and located close to the DKSSR, will house the core group, coaches and its support staff during the camp. NRAI would also arrange transport to and from the venue. Pandit's responsibility will be to ensure that all necessary safety precautions and guidelines related to COVID-19 are followed and implemented by all those involved in the camp.

"...the NRAI shall be issuing its own and additional protocols that shall be strictly implemented in addition to those issued by SAI India, and naturally shall also be adhered to," the governing body's statement read. All the campers -- athletes, officials, coaches and support staff -- will be segregated and kept under the "strictest of quarantine-type conditions".

They will be be required to submit a "valid and recent COVID-19 test result from their home locations and only then shall they be permitted to join the camp". The NRAI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) manual will be released a week before the start of the camp.

The NRAI is also planning to start segregated camps for its core group of athletes, both in the senior and junior categories. "This is a very important necessity as a year has been lost effectively and 2022 shall see qualifications coming for the Paris Olympiad and the NRAI cannot ignore the preparations of its bench strength to go out then and maximise the quotas for Paris." The NRAI is also working on organising "bilateral engagements for its Olympic squad" subject to approval of the government and the Sports Authority of India.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Science News Roundup: Humanoid clerk helps to cut red tape in Russia; UAE postpones Mars mission due to weather at Japan launch site and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australia suspends use of VAR ahead of A-League restart

Australias soccer top flight is suspending the use of the Video Assistant Referee VAR when the season resumes on Friday after a four-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Football Federation Australia FFA said. FFAs Head of Leagues Greg...

GTPL Hathway's Consolidated Q1 FY21 PAT at ₹ 409 Million, up by 39%

AHMEDABAD, India, July 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- Key Highlights Consolidated Q1 FY21 revenue at 5,020 million up 10 y-o-y Consolidated Q1 FY21 revenue ex-EPC at 4,717 million up 20 y-o-y Q1 FY21 subscription revenue at 2,653 million ...

Housing sales in Jan-Jun plunge to decade low at 59,538 units across 8 major cities

Housing sales in eight major cities of the country declined 54 per cent during January-June period to 59,538 units the lowest in 10 years as demand crashed after the imposition of the coronavirus pandemic-led lockdown late March, accordin...

Amid virus crisis, U.S. bars imports of Malaysia's Top Glove over labour issues

U.S. Customs placed a detention order on imports of products made by subsidiaries of the worlds largest medical glove maker, Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd on Wednesday, an action taken against firms suspected of using forced labor.The bar on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020