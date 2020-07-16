Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England's Archer misses second test for bio-secure protocol breach

The ECB did not specify the nature of the breach in the statement but media reports said Archer exited the bio-secure bubble to visit his flat in Brighton between the series opener in Southampton and the second match in Manchester. The ECB said the West Indies team were satisfied with the measures taken.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:34 IST
Cricket-England's Archer misses second test for bio-secure protocol breach

England dropped quick Jofra Archer from the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols, announcing the decision hours before the start of the match at Old Trafford on Thursday.

"Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. The ECB did not specify the nature of the breach in the statement but media reports said Archer exited the bio-secure bubble to visit his flat in Brighton between the series opener in Southampton and the second match in Manchester.

The ECB said the West Indies team were satisfied with the measures taken. "I am extremely sorry for what I have done," said Archer, who was part of the team that lost the series opener.

"I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble. "It deeply pains me to be missing the test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry."

Captain Joe Root was not keen to deliberate on Archer's shock late exclusion. "Enough's been said (on the Archer situation)," Root said at the toss.

Former England captain Alastair Cook felt the home side's attack would lack pace with the team having already decided to rest Mark Wood. "It does throw it into a little bit of disarray," Cook told BBC Sport.

"England wanted to have some pace and bounce in their bowling attack throughout the summer but now they're going to be robbed of that."

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Home sales in top 8 cities fall to 10-year low in H1: Knight Frank India

Housing sales in top eight cities of the country dropped by 54 per cent year-on-year to a decadal low of 59,538 units during the first half of 2020 on account of COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Knight Frank India report released on Thursd...

FACTBOX-Greta Thunberg's call for emergency climate action

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg released an open letter climateemergencyeu.org on Thursday urging European leaders to take emergency action on climate change. Following are some quotes from a Reuters television interview with the 17-year-ol...

PM urges youth to read Tamil classic 'Tirukkural'

Describing Tamil classic Tirukkural as a treasure of rich thoughts and noble ideals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoped that the youth across the country read it to take inspiration. In a series of tweets in Tamil and English, t...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales increase in June; weekly jobless claims remain elevated

U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in June, but the budding economic recovery is being threatened by a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections and high unemployment. The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales rose 7.5 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020