England to play friendly game against Wales at Wembley in October

England's football team will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley on October 8.

ANI | Bristol | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:27 IST
England to play friendly game against Wales at Wembley in October
England skipper Harry Kane . Image Credit: ANI

England's football team will play a friendly match against Wales at Wembley on October 8. Gareth Southgate's side will take on their cross-border rivals behind closed doors in their first home game of 2020. England and Wales have last played at Euro 2016, where England secured a 2-1 victory.

England will return to action with 2020-21 UEFA Nations League, as well as a further two internationals scheduled as part of triple headers in October and November. In the fixture against Wales, the hosts will pay tribute to England greats who have passed away over the last 12 months, notably 1966 World Cup-winning heroes Jack Charlton, Norman Hunter, Peter Bonetti and Martin Peters.

Wales are England's second oldest opponents with 102 matches in total producing 67 wins, 21 draws and 14 defeats since their first encounter in 1879. The friendly will be the first of three games in six days in a packed October schedule for England - after taking on Ryan Giggs' side, they will face Belgium on October 11 and Denmark on October 14, with both of those games also at Wembley.

The Belgium and Denmark fixtures form part of the UEFA Nations League campaign, with England also in a group with Iceland. (ANI)

