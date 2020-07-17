Attorney to review protocols of Washington NFL team
Washington's NFL team has hired an attorney to review the club's internal culture amid allegations of workplace misconduct, D.C. law firm Wilkinson Walsh announced Thursday. "We can confirm that our firm was retained by the team to do an independent review of the team's culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct," attorney Beth Wilkinson said in a statement. Wilkinson has represented the NFL in a lawsuit challenging the league's Sunday Ticket Package.
Wilkinson has represented the NFL in a lawsuit challenging the league's Sunday Ticket Package. The hiring of Wilkinson comes on the heels of the NFL club retiring its previous nickname and logo. It also comes after director of pro personnel Alex Santos and assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann were fired earlier this week, per The Athletic. Both front-office executives had been with the organization for more than 10 years.
ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the Washington Post is preparing a story on the NFL team's culture. The newspaper previously reported that minority owners -- FedEx CEO Fred Smith, NVR Inc. chairman Dwight Schar and Black Diamond Capital CEO Robert Rothman -- are bidding to sell their shares in the team due to dissatisfaction with majority owner Daniel Snyder's leadership.
The minority shareholders have hired the investment bank Moag & Company to vet buyers, a league source told Schefter. --Field Level Media
