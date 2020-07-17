Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attorney to review protocols of Washington NFL team

Washington's NFL team has hired an attorney to review the club's internal culture amid allegations of workplace misconduct, D.C. law firm Wilkinson Walsh announced Thursday. "We can confirm that our firm was retained by the team to do an independent review of the team's culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct," attorney Beth Wilkinson said in a statement. Wilkinson has represented the NFL in a lawsuit challenging the league's Sunday Ticket Package.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 00:06 IST
Attorney to review protocols of Washington NFL team

Washington's NFL team has hired an attorney to review the club's internal culture amid allegations of workplace misconduct, D.C. law firm Wilkinson Walsh announced Thursday. "We can confirm that our firm was retained by the team to do an independent review of the team's culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct," attorney Beth Wilkinson said in a statement.

Wilkinson has represented the NFL in a lawsuit challenging the league's Sunday Ticket Package. The hiring of Wilkinson comes on the heels of the NFL club retiring its previous nickname and logo. It also comes after director of pro personnel Alex Santos and assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann were fired earlier this week, per The Athletic. Both front-office executives had been with the organization for more than 10 years.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the Washington Post is preparing a story on the NFL team's culture. The newspaper previously reported that minority owners -- FedEx CEO Fred Smith, NVR Inc. chairman Dwight Schar and Black Diamond Capital CEO Robert Rothman -- are bidding to sell their shares in the team due to dissatisfaction with majority owner Daniel Snyder's leadership.

The minority shareholders have hired the investment bank Moag & Company to vet buyers, a league source told Schefter. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. targets all Chinese Communist Party members for possible travel ban -source

The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a move that would worsen already tense U.S.-Ch...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on COVID-19 worries, tech weighs

The SP 500 ended down on Thursday, pulled lower by Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, as elevated levels of unemployment claims heightened concerns about the economic toll from rising coronavirus cases.U.S. retail sales increased more than expec...

Tech entrepreneur slain in New York died of multiple stab wounds -medical examiner

A technology entrepreneur found slain in his New York City apartment died of multiple stab wounds, the citys medical examiner said on Thursday.Police said earlier this week that the death of Fahim Saleh, 33, was a homicide but have given fe...

Iran security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Iranian security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse demonstrators gathered in the southwestern city of Behbahan, witnesses told Reuters, and there was a heavy presence of forces in other cities.Videos posted on social media from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020