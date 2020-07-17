Left Menu
Govt provides funding for redevelopment of sports park in Kaikohe

Lindvart Park was developed in 1983 and for the past decade, the community and the board have been working on a project to upgrade the outdated and cramped facilities that provide a venue for a number of sporting codes across the Far North.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaikohe | Updated: 17-07-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 09:09 IST
The project, which will upgrade facilities for 25 sporting codes, includes a new pavilion for two full-sized courts, new roads and carparks, and safer access around the park. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Government will provide funding for the redevelopment of a sports park in Kaikohe that will provide the Northland town and surrounding region with modern and fit-for-purpose facilities, as well as creating economic stimulus and jobs at a crucial time, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced.

"Lindvart Park is a hub for the Kaikohe community. Kaikohe and the communities around it are among the most deprived in New Zealand, and for many of our rangatahi, sport is sometimes the only distraction and outlet they have.

"That's why I have announced a $6 million contribution from the Government's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for this important piece of wellbeing infrastructure," Shane Jones said.

The project, which will upgrade facilities for 25 sporting codes, includes a new pavilion for two full-sized courts, new roads and carparks, and safer access around the park.

The total cost of the project, which is expected to create 35 construction jobs, is $9.2m with co-funding coming from Far North District Council and other sources.

Shane Jones said the redevelopment of the park also offered the opportunity for it to reflect the Māori culture of the area and attract more visitors through a wider range of facilities.

"Kaikohe, even though it is at the heart of Ngapuhi, currently has little for local or international tourists. With the potential development of facilities such as a new playground, fitness trails, cycling trails and other family-friendly activities, Lindvart Park could become a place for all families from Northland to visit and stay."

The funding announced today is part of the $3 billion infrastructure package in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, announced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Shane Jones on July 1. The fund is expected to deliver more than 20,000 jobs across New Zealand and unlock investment with a project value of more than $5 billion.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

