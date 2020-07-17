Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fans allowed back into English sports events from next week

Spectators will be allowed back into some sports events in England from next week as coronavirus prevention measures are tested ahead of a planned wider reopening of stadiums in October.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:09 IST
Fans allowed back into English sports events from next week

Spectators will be allowed back into some sports events in England from next week as coronavirus prevention measures are tested ahead of a planned wider reopening of stadiums in October. Domestic cricket on July 26-27 is set to be the first sport that fans are allowed to watch in person since March. Some spectators will also be allowed into the world snooker championship in Sheffield from July 31 and the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival on Aug. 1 is also part of a government scheme piloting the return of fans.

“From October we intend to bring back audiences in stadia ... in a COVID-secure way subject to the successful outcome of pilots,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in Downing Street on Friday. Stadium capacities will still be restricted and staggered entry times, social distancing measures and one-way systems will be required. Barriers or screens will have to be installed where social distancing cannot be maintained when buying food and merchandise or betting. Fans will be told not to attend if they could have been exposed to COVID-19.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston cautioned that it will “remain some time” before stadiums can be full again. The Premier League will finish the season without fans at games, and there will be no spectators at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium for this weekend's FA Cup semifinals. “For months millions of us have felt the void of being unable to go to the match to support our team or attend a top-class sporting event," Huddleston said. "So I am pleased that we are now able to move forward with a plan to help venues safely reopen their doors to fans.

“I recognize that not every sport, team or club has the benefit of huge commercial revenue, and it is often their dedicated fans that are the lifeblood which helps keep them going. By working closely with sports and medical experts, these pilots will help ensure the safe return of fans to stadia." English Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said in May that 85% of the the governing body's revenue comes from hosting men's international games at Twickenham. England has been working on the assumption its Six Nations campaign and quartet of autumn test matches can be played across October and November as the RFU seeks to avoid losses of more than $100 million caused by the pandemic.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

No can touch even an inch of India's land: Rajnath in Ladakh, hopes talks will resolve border standoff with China

On a visit to Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hoped the ongoing talks would resolve the border standoff with China but said he cannot guarantee the extent of success, and asserted that no power in the world can touch even a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Where did all the bulls go? Rallies stall as EU summit begins

Europes stock markets and fast charging currencies were left treading water on Friday, as EU leaders met in Brussels to try to hammer through a 750 billion euro post-pandemic recovery fund.European, U.S. and world equity markets were headin...

COVID-19 recovery rate 63.33 pc; of 3.42 lakh active cases less than 1.94 pc in ICU: Health ministry

The Union health ministry said on Friday that less than 1.94 per cent of the 3.42 lakh active COVID-19 cases in India are in ICU, 0.35 per cent on ventilator support and 2.81 per cent are being given oxygen, while the recovery rate has impr...

Tokyo Olympic venues lined up, schedule remains the same

The 42 venues for next years delayed Tokyo Olympics have been secured and the competition schedule will remain almost identical to the one that would have been used this year. The Athletes Village and the main press center have also been li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020