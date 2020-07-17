Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Stokes puts England in charge against Windies

Sibley, who reached his second test century before lunch, was eventually dismissed for 120, caught by Kemar Roach at deep mid-wicket off the bowling of Roston Chase. England began the day on 207-3 and added only 57 in the day's opening session as the West Indies attack stifled the run rate in muggy conditions helping swing bowling.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:52 IST
Cricket-Stokes puts England in charge against Windies

Ben Stokes was 172 not out as England accelerated to a commanding 378-5 at tea on day two of the second test against West Indies at Old Trafford on Friday.

Stokes and Dom Sibley had dug in before lunch to frustrated the West Indies attack but Stokes cut loose with a flurry of boundaries after the interval. Sibley, who reached his second test century before lunch, was eventually dismissed for 120, caught by Kemar Roach at deep mid-wicket off the bowling of Roston Chase.

England began the day on 207-3 and added only 57 in the day's opening session as the West Indies attack stifled the run rate in muggy conditions helping swing bowling. But it was different story when Stokes began to loosen his arms, striking one magnificent six over long-on off a decent delivery by paceman Alzarri Joseph.

Ollie Pope missed out when he was lbw for seven to Chase who was extracting spin and bounce from the a wicket that offered plenty for the bowlers throughout. Chase has taken four for 106 off 32 overs.

Jos Buttler survived one big lbw shout as he reached tea on 12 not out -- leaving West Indies without any reviews. West Indies lead the series 1-0 after last week's four-wicket victory at Southampton -- the first international cricket match since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down world sport.

As at Southampton, the match is being played without fans.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Snyder vows team will set 'new culture and standard'

Daniel Snyder is committed to changing the culture within his Washington football team. Snyder said as much in statement Friday, one day after The Washington Post reported that 15 women who once worked for the NFL team said they were sexual...

Telangana HC dismisses plea to stay demolition of Secretariat building

The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the demolition of Telangana Secretariat building. Today, the central government has submitted its letter before a division bench of High Court on the subject matter t...

Italian yields around lowest since March as EU summit begins

Long-term Italian government bond yields hovered around their lowest in nearly four months on Friday, the first day of a European Union summit where member states are debating a 750 billion euro recovery fund. Opinions on the possible outco...

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials done on 375 volunteers

Hyderabad, Jul 17 PTI Human clinical trials for Covaxin, a vaccine candidate for COVID-19 being developed by Bharat Biotech has been initiated across the country in 375 volunteers, the company sources said on Friday. Indias first indigenous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020