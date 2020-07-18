Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Free agent Yasiel Puig says he has COVID-19

Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig on Friday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining but added that he was asymptomatic and felt "absolutely fine." The 29-year-old Cuban slugger was reportedly set to join the Atlanta Braves when the shortened 60-game season kicks off next week but the deal fell through following the test result, the Athletic reported. "I would have never believed looking in the mirror that I had COVID-19," Puig wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2020 02:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 02:41 IST
Baseball-Free agent Yasiel Puig says he has COVID-19

Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig on Friday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining but added that he was asymptomatic and felt "absolutely fine." The 29-year-old Cuban slugger was reportedly set to join the Atlanta Braves when the shortened 60-game season kicks off next week but the deal fell through following the test result, the Athletic reported.

"I would have never believed looking in the mirror that I had COVID-19," Puig wrote on Twitter. "I urge everyone to take this pandemic seriously, this can happen to anyone, even the healthiest athlete.

"Wear a mask, social distance, and follow your local protocols. Please take care of yourselves. I will see you all very soon when I return to play ball." Puig, who was an All-Star in 2014 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, said he would remain quarantined until he received two negative test results.

"When I return to the field, I will do so knowing that I will have one less hurdle to overcome," he said.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

PoK activists in UK submit memorandum to Pak rejecting proposed 14th amendment in so called AJK Act 1974

South Africa’s foreign direct investment rises USD1.74 billion in first quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo replaces sanctioned army chief with deputy also sanctioned for rights abuses

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has appointed a new head of the army to replace General John Numbi, state television said on Friday.Both Numbi and his designated successor, General Gabriel Amisi Kumba, are under U.S....

Soccer-Huesca seal return to La Liga

Huesca sealed a quick return to La Liga on Friday when they beat Numancia 3-0 while Real Zaragoza and Almeria both lost. Victory put Huesca on 67 points with one game left in the Segunda Division, four ahead of Almeria and Girona.Cadiz were...

EU tells US: Stop threatening our companies with sanctions

The European Union is warning the Trump administration to hold off threatening trade sanctions against EU companies involved in the completion of new German-Russian and Turkish-Russian natural gas pipelines and instead discuss differences a...

Soccer-Coach Jorge Jesus leaves Flamengo to return to Portugal

Coach Jorge Jesus is leaving Brazilian champions Flamengo to return to his native Portugal and seems almost certain to be heading for a second spell in charge of Benfica.The Rio de Janeiro club confirmed on Friday that the 65-year-old Jesus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020