Pirates OF Polanco tests positive for COVID-19

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco tested positive for the coronavirus, the club revealed on Friday. Polanco last practiced with the team on Monday and has remained away from PNC Park since.

"He protected his teammates because he put himself in a conversation where he let us know through the protocols and the testing," Pirates manager Derek Shelton told reporters on Friday. "He was not around anybody else. And because of that, with getting a test and finding out that that he was positive, I think it speaks to the testament of everything that we've talked about of how good a teammate he is." Shelton didn't rule Polanco out of the team's opening game against the host St. Louis Cardinals on July 24. However, Polanco must twice test negative as part of the protocol before he is cleared to return to action.

The 28-year-old Polanco has spent all six of his previous major league seasons with Pittsburgh. He has a .252 career average with 78 homers and 304 RBIs in 666 games. Last season, Polanco was limited to 42 games due to a season-ending shoulder injury. He batted .242 with six homers and 17 RBIs.

Pittsburgh also placed right-hander Keone Kela on the injured list for undisclosed reasons. The 27-year-old Kela is expected to be the team's closer. He has 28 career saves, 24 coming for the Texas Rangers in 2018 before he was dealt to the Pirates at the trading deadline. Also, right-hander Joe Musgrove was named the Opening Day starter against St. Louis. The 27-year-old went 11-12 with a 4.44 ERA in 32 appearances (31 starts) last season in his second year with Pittsburgh.

--Field Level Media