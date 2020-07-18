Left Menu
Suspended Yanks RHP German hints he is done with baseball

Last year, German went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 27 games (24 starts), leading the major leagues in winning percentage. He struck out 153 and walked 39 in 143 innings. For his three-year major league career, all with the Yankees, German has a 20-11 record with a 4.52 ERA in 55 games (38 starts).

Suspended Yanks RHP German hints he is done with baseball
Suspended New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German might not return to action when his punishment is up. The 27-year-old right-hander posted Friday in Spanish on Instagram, "Me fui del baseball, Gracias mi gente." ("I left baseball, thanks to my people.")

German wrote an earlier Instagram post-Friday that translated to read, "All those who mark their history on both sides, I think that mark mine in the #yankeestadium if I decide not to return I will be proud of my effort in my 11-year career. God bless everyone who supported me" German accepted an 81-game suspension late last season for a violation of Major League Baseball's policy prohibiting domestic violence. He has 63 games remaining on the punishment ahead of the 2020 season that has been abbreviated to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. An agreement between MLB and the players union in March will allow German to be eligible for all of the 2021 season.

