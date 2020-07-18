Left Menu
It's the best goal I've scored: West Ham United's Declan Rice

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice on Friday (local time) said that the goal against Watford in the 36th minute is the best goal he has scored.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-07-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 13:19 IST
It's the best goal I've scored: West Ham United's Declan Rice
West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Image Credit: ANI

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice on Friday (local time) said that the goal against Watford in the 36th minute is the best goal he has scored. The England midfielder in the first half gave the Hammers a 3-0 lead after firing a 33-yard rocket into the far corner of Ben Foster's net.

"It's the best I've scored - it's only my third goal! In the warm-up I scored two bangers, and Nobes and the lads are always on me in training to shoot," the club's official website quoted Rice as saying. "They tell me I need to shoot more because I have the ability. Goals is something I need to add to my game and the opportunity arose there on my right foot on the left-hand side to bend it," he added.

West Ham United thrashed Watford 3-1 in the ongoing Premier League. With this win, the Hammers assured another season in the English Premier League while the Hornets were left in major trouble. "When it hit the back of the net it was a great feeling because, with two games to go, it wouldn't have looked good with a blank and no goals this year! To get one on a special night like this, I'm over the moon," said Rice.

"We need to stop being in the comfort zone where we're winning the game and drop back so deep. We let teams come back into the game and we need to see them off. Luckily enough in the end we got the win," Rice added. West Ham United currently have 37 points while the Watford holds the 17th place with 34 points. (ANI)

