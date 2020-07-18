Italian Style beat Spanish Chanos to qualify for finals

Left Menu
Italian Style beat Spanish Chanos to qualify for the final of the world's first Online Shooting League on Saturday.

18-07-2020
Italian Style beat Spanish Chanos to qualify for the final of the world's first Online Shooting League on Saturday. The Italian Style, comprising two Olympic quota winners in Marco Suppini and Lorenzo Bacci and Martina Ziviani, won the match 10-1 in the first semifinal.

The Spanish Chanos, fielding Mireia Rossello, Sofia Sanz Del Pino and Alejandro Lorente, made it 1-1 in the second shot but could not match up to the Italians who took the next nine points in the match which lasted only 11 shots. The second semifinal will be held on Sunday between French Frogs and Austrian Rocks.

The final is slated for July 26 which will be preceded by the third-place match a day earlier. As per the event's format, each team comprises three rifle shooters who shoot in every round under the 'Race To 10' format. A point is awarded to the team which has a higher total of three shots. The team that reaches 10 points first wins the match.

The six teams had been divided into two groups with the top two from each pool making the semifinals..

