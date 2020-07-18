Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix

The Frenchman finished ahead of team mate Maverick Vinales and Honda's world champion Marc Marquez in a frantic final session in which three riders crashed. Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia took fourth spot and his team mate Jack Miller will join him on the second row for Sunday's race despite sliding off at turn 11 during his final lap.

Reuters | Jerez | Updated: 18-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 19:07 IST
Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday. The Frenchman finished ahead of team mate Maverick Vinales and Honda's world champion Marc Marquez in a frantic final session in which three riders crashed.

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia took fourth spot and his team mate Jack Miller will join him on the second row for Sunday's race despite sliding off at turn 11 during his final lap. Suzuki's Alex Rins could be a doubt for the opening race of the season after sustaining what appeared to be injuries to his wrist and arm when he crashed behind Miller.

The race in Jerez will be the first of the 2020 MotoGP season following a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Monsoon Session of Himachal Assembly should be convened: Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri

The Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said that the Monsoon Session of the Assembly should be convened by the government as there are many issues that need to be discussed. If yajna can be o...

Hamilton takes Hungarian GP pole position ahead of Bottas

Lewis Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on Saturday to take pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix. It was Hamiltons second straight pole this season and record-extending 90th of his Formula One career.I just have to pinch...

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 3 lakh markwith addition of 8,348 cases; 144 more die: state Health department.

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally crosses 3 lakh markwith addition of 8,348 cases 144 more die state Health department....

French to enforce mask-wearing in banks and shops from July 20

France will enforce mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces including banks, shops and indoor markets from July 20, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday, as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of COVID-19 across the country.The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020