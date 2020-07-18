Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday. The Frenchman finished ahead of Maverick Vinales and Honda's world champion Marc Marquez in a frantic final session in which three riders crashed.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 20:10 IST
Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix
The Frenchman finished ahead of Maverick Vinales and Honda's world champion Marc Marquez in a frantic final session in which three riders crashed. Image Credit: Flickr

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday.

The Frenchman finished ahead of Maverick Vinales and Honda's world champion Marc Marquez in a frantic final session in which three riders crashed. Pramac Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia took the fourth spot and his teammate Jack Miller will join him on the second row for Sunday's race despite sliding off at turn 11 during his final lap.

Suzuki's Alex Rins could be a doubt for the opening race of the season after sustaining what appeared to be injuries to his wrist and arm when he crashed behind Miller. The race in Jerez will be the first of the 2020 MotoGP season following a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

NFL training camps will open as scheduled amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced in a memo on Saturday. NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent sent an email to all 32 NFL clubs general mana...

Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance protests against Nepali PM Oli's remark on Lord Ram

Protests erupted in Bangladesh against Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis recent comments on Ayodhya and Lord Ram. Activists of Hindu Dharam Suraksha Parishad and Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance made a human chain outside Jatiya ...

India condemns deliberate targeting of civilians by Pakistan forces: MEA on killing of three civilians in Krishna Ghati sector in J and K.

India condemns deliberate targeting of civilians by Pakistan forces MEA on killing of three civilians in Krishna Ghati sector in J and K....

Assam govt prohibits inter-district movement of people from July 22

The Assam government has prohibited inter-district movement of individuals from July 22 till further orders to prevent community spread of COVID-19 in the state, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said Saturday. In medical and last-rite e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020