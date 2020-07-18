Left Menu
Tampa Bay Rays first baseman-designated hitter Jose Martinez joined his teammates on Saturday for the first time since mid-March and said he was healthy following a positive test for COVID-19 earlier this summer. Martinez said he hoped to be ready for the opener but was uncertain about his status because he was not able to take part in on-field workouts during his quarantine.

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2020 23:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 23:43 IST
Rays 1B-DH Martinez joins team following coronavirus
The Rays are scheduled to open their 60-game season on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Image Credit: Twitter (@RaysBaseball)

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman-designated hitter Jose Martinez joined his teammates on Saturday for the first time since mid-March and said he was healthy following a positive test for COVID-19 earlier this summer. Martinez, 31, said he had no major symptoms from the virus other than feeling as if he had a cold. He quarantined for 14 days after the positive test, which he received during intake screening.

The Rays are scheduled to open their 60-game season on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Martinez said he hoped to be ready for the opener but was uncertain about his status because he was not able to take part in on-field workouts during his quarantine. At least two other Rays players have tested positive for the virus. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow joined the team for workouts last week, and outfielder Austin Meadows remains out.

The Rays acquired Martinez from the St. Louis Cardinals during the offseason as part of a trade that sent pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore to St. Louis. In 2019, Martinez hit .269 with 10 homers and 42 RBIs in 334 at-bats. He has 41 career home runs in 398 games, all with St. Louis.

--Field Level Media

