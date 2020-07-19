Blue Jays denied in bid to play in Toronto

The Blue Jays won't be playing home games in Toronto this season after the Canadian federal government denied their request on Saturday, citing factors associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said conducting games at Rogers Centre would represent a high-risk situation. The fact that the Blue Jays would regularly travel out of the country to the United States, as well as visiting clubs flying into Canada, also raised the level of concern.

The Blue Jays gained approval to hold training camp at Rogers Centre and were restricted to the stadium and a hotel inside the complex. But regular-season games are a much different scenario. "Unlike preseason training, regular-season games would require repeated cross-border travel of Blue Jays players and staff, as well as opposing teams into and out of Canada. Of particular concern, the Toronto Blue Jays would be required to play in locations where the risk of virus transmission remains high," Mendicino said in a statement.

"Based on the best available public health advice, we have concluded the cross-border travel required for MLB regular-season play would not adequately protect Canadians' health and safety. As a result, Canada will not be issuing a National Interest Exemption for the MLB's regular season at this time." An exemption is what Major League Baseball was hoping for as current policy calls for anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons to self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border is closed to nonessential travel until at least Aug. 21.

Mendicino said Canada is open to changing the policy for the postseason should the Blue Jays gain a spot. He said that would also depend on whether the risk of COVID-19 transmission had diminished. The Blue Jays released a statement shortly after the decision was announced and said they are in the process of "finalizing the best home location for the remainder of the 2020 season."

Buffalo, which houses Toronto's Triple-A affiliate, and the team's spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., are among the options reportedly under consideration. One problem with Dunedin is that Florida has been a hot spot for coronavirus outbreaks. Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro said the team understands the government's decision.

"From the onset of discussions with league and government officials, the safety of the broader community -- our fans -- and the team remained the priority of everyone involved, and with that, the club completely respects the federal government's decision," Shapiro said in the statement. "Though our team will not be playing home games at Rogers Centre this summer, our players will take the field for the 2020 season with the same pride and passion representative of an entire nation. "We cannot wait until the day comes that we can play in front of our fans again on Canadian soil."

The decision leaves the Blue Jays as the lone MLB team that won't be playing in their home ballpark when the season commences. Toronto opens with a road game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 24. Toronto's first home game is slated for July 29 against the Washington Nationals. The National Hockey League received an exemption to restart its season in Toronto and Edmonton. But there is no outside travel involved as all the teams are restricted to one of the two playing hubs.

