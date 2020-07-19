Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Jays denied in bid to play in Toronto

"Based on the best-available public health advice, we have concluded the cross-border travel required for MLB regular season play would not adequately protect Canadians' health and safety.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 02:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 02:08 IST
Blue Jays denied in bid to play in Toronto
The Blue Jays gained approval to hold training camp at Rogers Centre and were restricted to the stadium and a hotel inside the complex. But regular-season games are a much-different scenario. Image Credit: Twitter (@BlueJays)

The Blue Jays won't be playing home games in Toronto this season after the Canadian federal government denied their request on Saturday, citing factors associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said conducting games at Rogers Centre would represent a high-risk situation. The fact that the Blue Jays would regularly travel out of the country to the United States, as well as visiting clubs flying into Canada, also raised the level of concern.

The Blue Jays gained approval to hold training camp at Rogers Centre and were restricted to the stadium and a hotel inside the complex. But regular-season games are a much different scenario. "Unlike preseason training, regular-season games would require repeated cross-border travel of Blue Jays players and staff, as well as opposing teams into and out of Canada. Of particular concern, the Toronto Blue Jays would be required to play in locations where the risk of virus transmission remains high," Mendicino said in a statement.

"Based on the best available public health advice, we have concluded the cross-border travel required for MLB regular-season play would not adequately protect Canadians' health and safety. As a result, Canada will not be issuing a National Interest Exemption for the MLB's regular season at this time." An exemption is what Major League Baseball was hoping for as current policy calls for anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons to self-isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border is closed to nonessential travel until at least Aug. 21.

Mendicino said Canada is open to changing the policy for the postseason should the Blue Jays gain a spot. He said that would also depend on whether the risk of COVID-19 transmission had diminished. The Blue Jays released a statement shortly after the decision was announced and said they are in the process of "finalizing the best home location for the remainder of the 2020 season."

Buffalo, which houses Toronto's Triple-A affiliate, and the team's spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., are among the options reportedly under consideration. One problem with Dunedin is that Florida has been a hot spot for coronavirus outbreaks. Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro said the team understands the government's decision.

"From the onset of discussions with league and government officials, the safety of the broader community -- our fans -- and the team remained the priority of everyone involved, and with that, the club completely respects the federal government's decision," Shapiro said in the statement. "Though our team will not be playing home games at Rogers Centre this summer, our players will take the field for the 2020 season with the same pride and passion representative of an entire nation. "We cannot wait until the day comes that we can play in front of our fans again on Canadian soil."

The decision leaves the Blue Jays as the lone MLB team that won't be playing in their home ballpark when the season commences. Toronto opens with a road game against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 24. Toronto's first home game is slated for July 29 against the Washington Nationals. The National Hockey League received an exemption to restart its season in Toronto and Edmonton. But there is no outside travel involved as all the teams are restricted to one of the two playing hubs.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Aubameyang fires Arsenal past Man City into FA Cup final

Arsenal ambushed holders Manchester City as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup semi-final at an empty Wembley Stadium on Saturday A few days after beating Premier League champions Liverpool, Arsenal gave a...

Blue Jays denied in bid to play in Toronto

The Blue Jays wont be playing home games in Toronto this season after the Canadian federal government denied their request on Saturday, citing factors associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said condu...

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases for second day in a row

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, I...

Nirmala Sitharaman discusses global economic outlook at 3rd G20 Finance Ministers meet

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday participated in the third G20 Finance Ministers meet and discussed the global economic outlook amid the evolving COVID-19 crisis, along with other priorities of the group for this year. The Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020