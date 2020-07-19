OSL: Austrian Rocks beat French Frogs 10-6

Austrian Rocks defeated French Frogs to qualify for the finals of the world's first Online Shooting League on Sunday. The Austrian Rocks, comprising Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl along with Bernhard Pickl and Georg Zott, won the match 10-6 in a thrilling second semifinal.

The French Frogs, which included Etienne Germond, Lucas Kryzs and Nicolas Mompach, took an early lead and made it 4-2 after the sixth shot but the Austrians bounced back strongly b claiming five consecutive points to make it 7-4 in their favour. The French did manage to claim two more points on shot no. 12th and 14th before going down to the Austrians in the match which lasted 16 shots. World No. 27 Germond was the shooter of the day with a total score of 168.5.

The Austrian Rocks will now face Italian Style in the finals slated for July 26 which will be preceded by a third-place match a day earlier between French Frogs and Spanish Chanos. As per the event's format, each team comprises three rifle shooters who shoot in every round under the 'Race To 10' format. A point is awarded to the team which has a higher total of three shots. The team that reaches 10 points first wins the match. The six teams had been divided into two groups with the top two from each pool making the semifinals.