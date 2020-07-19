Soccer-Monaco part company with former Spain boss Moreno
He leaves with the team in ninth place, 28 points behind Paris St Germain, who were crowned champions when the French season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our paths are separating earlier than expected but I would like to thank Robert Moreno for accepting the challenge," Monaco vice-president and general manager Oleg Petrov told the club website.Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 20:20 IST
French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco sacked former Spain coach Robert Moreno on Sunday after seven months in charge, the club said in a statement https://www.asmonaco.com/communique-officiel-11. Moreno replaced Leonardo Jardim in December when Monaco were seventh in the table. He leaves with the team in ninth place, 28 points behind Paris St Germain, who were crowned champions when the French season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our paths are separating earlier than expected but I would like to thank Robert Moreno for accepting the challenge," Monaco vice-president and general manager Oleg Petrov told the club website. "With his staff, Robert did his utmost to improve the team, with enthusiasm and dedication. I wish him the best for the future."
- READ MORE ON:
- Oleg Petrov
- Robert Moreno
- Spain
- Ligue
- French
- Monaco
- Leonardo Jardim
- Paris St Germain
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
France sending medics to French Guiana
New French prime minister to focus on saving factory jobs
New French government to be unveiled on Monday - Elysee sources
French drug company accused of favouring profits over lives
INTERVIEW-Tennis-Djokovic's event taught us to be cautious - French Open director