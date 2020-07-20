Soccer-Istanbul Basaksehir win Turkish Superlig to break Big Three's dominance

Istanbul Basaksehir won the Turkish title for the first time on Sunday, snapping the dominance of the city's big three clubs Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas. Basaksehir, formerly the Istanbul municipality team established in 1990, captured the title following a 1-0 win over Kayserispor. Second-placed Trabzonspor were beaten 4-3 by Konyaspor.

Basaksehir, who became only the sixth club to win the Superlig title since its inception in 1959, top the standings with 69 points, seven ahead of Trabzonspor with one round left. Between them, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Besiktas have won the Superlig title 54 times.

The conclusion of the season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.