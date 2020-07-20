Red Sox RHP McHugh opts out of season

Left Menu
He has a 58-43 record and 3.95 ERA in 210 career appearances (119 starts) with the New York Mets (2012-13), Colorado Rockies (2013) and Houston Astros (2014-19).

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 03:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 03:14 IST
Boston Red Sox right-hander Collin McHugh told the team on Sunday that he will sit out the 2020 season. The 33-year-old McHugh had offseason elbow surgery and didn't feel his arm was responding as well as needed.

"He is opting out of this season," Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke told reporters on Sunday. "His arm is not coming around like he had hoped and he knew he would probably have to spend time on the (injured list). If he is going to do that, with what's going on with the pandemic, he would feel better if he was home with his family." Roenicke said McHugh first informed him via text and then stopped by for a visit to explain his decision.

"We support it," Roenicke said. "We know it was a tough decision for him. He did tell me he felt bad but this is what he thought was best for he and his family." McHugh signed a one-year, $600,000 deal with the Red Sox in the offseason.

He has a 58-43 record and 3.95 ERA in 210 career appearances (119 starts) with the New York Mets (2012-13), Colorado Rockies (2013) and Houston Astros (2014-19). Last season, McHugh was 4-5 with a 4.70 ERA in 35 appearances (eight starts) for Houston.

