Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Rahm overcomes nerves and penalty to take Memorial and top ranking

Spain's Jon Rahm overcame nerves and a two-shot penalty to card a three-over 75 to claim a three-shot victory over Ryan Palmer at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday and take the top spot in the world rankings. The big-hitting 25-year-old began the final round at a steamy and gusty Muirfield Village Golf Club with a commanding four-shot lead.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 06:18 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 06:18 IST
Golf-Rahm overcomes nerves and penalty to take Memorial and top ranking

Spain's Jon Rahm overcame nerves and a two-shot penalty to card a three-over 75 to claim a three-shot victory over Ryan Palmer at the Memorial Tournament on Sunday and take the top spot in the world rankings.

The big-hitting 25-year-old began the final round at a steamy and gusty Muirfield Village Golf Club with a commanding four-shot lead. He upped his advantage to eight with nine holes to play, and needed almost all of it to collect a fourth PGA Tour win and replace Rory McIlroy as the world number one. Rahm joins his childhood hero Seve Ballesteros as the only Spaniards to hold the number-one ranking and it did not come without drama and suspense.

It was a strange and emotional scene as Rahm's two-foot par putt dropped into the cup at the last hole. The Spaniard celebrated with a massive fist pump in fading light and near silence with no fans allowed on site due to restrictions in place due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. If spectators had been allowed, Muirfield Village would have been buzzing as Rahm battled nerves that saw an eight-shot advantage chopped to three with four to play.

Rahm's round began to unravel with a bogey at 10 followed by a double-bogey at 11 while Palmer rolled in a birdie at 12 as a romp suddenly turned into a nail-biter. When Rahm missed a routine three-footer to take a bogey at the 14th, the pressure continued to pile on with his lead now down to three.

But the Spaniard erased it all with a flash of brilliance at the 16th when he chipped in from 30-feet to restore a four-shot cushion with just two to play. The suspense was far from over as Rahm later handed a two-shot penalty when his ball moved while addressing the shot.

Rahm was unaware of the penalty and, after Palmer bogeyed the 17th, walked to the 18th tee without being told his lead was four strokes, not five. In the end it would matter little as the two-stroke penalty only changed the score not the result. Rahm posted a winning total of nine-under 279, a comfortable three clear of Palmer, who posted a final round two-over 74 for a six-under 282 total.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Victoria state reports 275 new cases of coronavirus

Australias second-most populous state of Victoria on Monday recorded one death from the new coronavirus and logged 275 cases of infections compared with 363 cases a day earlier. A woman in her 80s died from the virus overnight, Premier Dani...

Australia expands loan scheme for virus-hit firms, raises limit

Australia will extend its coronavirus loan guarantee scheme for small businesses and increase the credit limit to up to A1 million 700,000 from A250,000, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Monday. The expanded scheme, which will begin in Oct...

EU leaders struggle with "mission impossible" at deadlocked recovery summit

EU leaders stood at an impasse on Monday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the chairman of their near-record-length summit urged them to make one last push on mission imposs...

EXCLUSIVE-Pact to aid poor cocoa farmers in peril as COVID-19 hits demand

The steepest dive in cocoa demand in a decade has thrown into jeopardy a plan by top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana to guarantee some two million farmers a living wage, sources within the countries regulators said.Leading chocolate-makers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020