Stokes takes big wicket, England eyes victory in 2nd test

Blackwood (55) gloved an attempted shot around the corner and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler scrambled to take a diving catch, ending a 100-run partnership with Shamarh Brooks that was giving the West Indies hope of salvaging a draw. England has a minimum of 41.2 overs to take the final five wickets for a victory that would tie the series at 1-1 ahead of the third and final test starting on Friday, also in Manchester.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:54 IST
Stokes takes big wicket, England eyes victory in 2nd test

Ben Stokes removed Jermaine Blackwood off the final ball before tea to leave the West Indies on 137-5 and ignite England's chances of winning the second test on the final day at Old Trafford on Monday. Blackwood (55) gloved an attempted shot around the corner and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler scrambled to take a diving catch, ending a 100-run partnership with Shamarh Brooks that was giving the West Indies hope of salvaging a draw.

England has a minimum of 41.2 overs to take the final five wickets for a victory that would tie the series at 1-1 ahead of the third and final test starting on Friday, also in Manchester. If the West Indies hold on for a draw, it will retain the Wisden Trophy having beaten England in a home series last year.

Brooks is unbeaten on 52. The tourists were rocking at 37-4 after Stuart Broad trapped Roston Chase lbw for his third wicket of the innings, for the loss of 25 runs. The paceman has six wickets for the match on his recall to the team after being dropped for the first test.

Yet it is Ben Stokes who has been England's star, once again. Before taking that crucial wicket of Blackwood, the allrounder had gone into limited-overs mode to plunder 78 not out off 57 balls to help England to 129-3 before captain Joe Root declared with his team having a lead of 311 runs. England made 92 runs off 11 overs after resuming on 37-2, effectively taking the game away from the West Indies.

England had a total of 85 overs to dismiss the West Indies and has bowled 42.4 of them. The second new ball will be available after 80 overs for England, which lost the first test by four wickets on the final day in Southampton..

