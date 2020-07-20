Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Relegated Leganes part ways with manager Aguirre

"The club wants to thank the Mexican manager for his work in the last months in which he managed to take the team one goal away from the survival." Aguirre, 61, was hired in November when Leganes stood at the bottom of the table and the Mexican coach led them to seven wins during his 26 games in charge.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 23:02 IST
Soccer-Relegated Leganes part ways with manager Aguirre

Leganes have parted ways with coach Javier Aguirre following their relegation from La Liga, the Spanish club said on Monday. Leganes, who took the relegation battle to the final day, suffered the drop following their 2-2 draw with title winners Real Madrid on Sunday.

"C.D Leganes and Javier Aguirre will not continue to be together after the end of the 2019/20 season," the club said in a statement https://www.cdleganes.com/en/new/c-d-leganes-and-javier-aguirre-will-not-continue-to-be-together. "The club wants to thank the Mexican manager for his work in the last months in which he managed to take the team one goal away from the survival."

Aguirre, 61, was hired in November when Leganes stood at the bottom of the table and the Mexican coach led them to seven wins during his 26 games in charge. But Leganes' survival bid lost momentum in January after forward Youssef En-Nesyri was sold to Sevilla, while striker Martin Braithwaite left for Barcelona when his release clause was activated in February after the transfer window closed.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Wave of coronavirus study results raise hope for vaccines

Early data from trials of three potential coronavirus vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight COVID-19...

All eyes on Mamata as TMC prepares for its first mega virtual rally on July 21

Even as the TMC leadership is apprehensive whether its first mega digital rally on July 21 would evoke a similar response as it used to during previous years, all eyes are on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees message to party work...

Gangster held after encounter with police in Muzaffarnagar

A dreaded gangster sustained bullet injuries and later he was arrested following an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Atali village under Budhana police station limits here on Monday, an official said. According to SSP Abhishek Yad...

Rebel Cong MLA alleges Gehlot harassing Raj legislators

Dissident Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh on Monday night accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of misusing his powers to harass legislators who have challenged his misrule and lack of leadership. He said he was a cabinet minister until recentl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020