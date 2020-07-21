Royals RHP Junis goes on IL after COVID-19

The Kansas City Royals placed starting pitcher Jakob Junis on the injured list as he works to regain his form after battling the coronavirus. Junis, a 27-year-old right-hander, tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's initial testing. He was cleared to return to the team a week ago.

"It's unfortunate, but I need to take a step back and get caught up before I'll be able to contribute the way I feel I'm capable to help this team," Junis remarked in a statement issued Monday. "My start in camp after the quarantine period was delayed to a positive COVID-19 test and while I've been cleared, I am not built up to be where I need to be to start the season." The decision to go on the injured list was made after a consultation with new manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.

Junis is entering his fourth season with the Royals and has a 27-29 career record and a 4.69 ERA in 81 games (77 starts). Last season, he finished with a 9-14 mark and a 5.24 ERA in 175 1/3 innings over 31 starts. --Field Level Media