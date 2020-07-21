Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royals RHP Junis goes on IL after COVID-19

"My start in camp after the quarantine period was delayed to a positive COVID-19 test and while I've been cleared, I am not built up to be where I need to be to start the season." The decision to go on the injured list was made after a consultation with new manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred. Junis is entering his fourth season with the Royals and has a 27-29 career record and a 4.69 ERA in 81 games (77 starts).

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 02:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 02:11 IST
Royals RHP Junis goes on IL after COVID-19

The Kansas City Royals placed starting pitcher Jakob Junis on the injured list as he works to regain his form after battling the coronavirus. Junis, a 27-year-old right-hander, tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's initial testing. He was cleared to return to the team a week ago.

"It's unfortunate, but I need to take a step back and get caught up before I'll be able to contribute the way I feel I'm capable to help this team," Junis remarked in a statement issued Monday. "My start in camp after the quarantine period was delayed to a positive COVID-19 test and while I've been cleared, I am not built up to be where I need to be to start the season." The decision to go on the injured list was made after a consultation with new manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.

Junis is entering his fourth season with the Royals and has a 27-29 career record and a 4.69 ERA in 81 games (77 starts). Last season, he finished with a 9-14 mark and a 5.24 ERA in 175 1/3 innings over 31 starts. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

NFL agrees to daily coronavirus testing

NFL players will undergo daily COVID-19 tests for at least the first two weeks of training camp after the union and the league reached an agreement on the matter Monday. The NFL Players Association demanded the protocol as part of a push fo...

NBA reports zero positive tests in last week

None of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 at the NBA campus in Florida returned positive tests over the past seven days, the league and union announced Monday. That is a good sign that the bubble environment is working as the NBA prepares...

Israel approves cellphone tracking of COVID-19 carriers for rest of year

Israels parliament voted on Monday to allow the countrys domestic intelligence agency to track the cellphones of coronavirus carriers for the rest of the year amid a resurgence in new cases. The Shin Bets surveillance technology has been us...

UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic

British music magazine Q is folding after 34 years in business as the coronavirus epidemic accelerated a downturn in the media sector, forcing the publication to cease operations. The monthly magazines editor, Ted Kessler, announced its clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020