Orioles OF Wilkerson sidelined due to broken finger

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Stevie Wilkerson faces a lengthy absence after breaking his left ring finger while diving for a ball on Sunday. Just an unfortunate injury." Wilkerson, 28, batted .225 with a .286 on-base percentage, a .383 slugging percentage, 10 homers and 35 RBIs in 117 games for Baltimore last year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 08:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Stevie Wilkerson faces a lengthy absence after breaking his left ring finger while diving for a ball on Sunday. Manager Brandon Hyde revealed on Monday that Wilkerson will miss "a significant amount of time."

"Very disappointing," Hyde said. "Kind of a freak injury, freak accident, he makes a diving catch and the finger just bent back. "He's very down about it, obviously. It's a tough blow for him, it's a tough blow for us. He's a big part of this time, not only what he brings to the field but what he brings to the clubhouse. Just an unfortunate injury."

Wilkerson, 28, batted .225 with a .286 on-base percentage, a .383 slugging percentage, 10 homers, and 35 RBIs in 117 games for Baltimore last year. He broke into the majors with the Orioles in 2018, when he hit .174 with no homers and three RBIs in 16 games. Baltimore is set to open the season Friday with a road game against the Boston Red Sox.

--Field Level Media

