Ronaldo becomes first player to score 50 goals in Serie A, Premier League, La Liga

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player to score 50 goals in Serie A, Premier League and La Liga. Ronaldo scored two goals against Lazio in Juventus 2-1 victory on Monday (local time) at the Allianz Stadium and as a result, he registered 50 goals in Serie A.

With these two goals, Ronaldo also became the fastest player to register 50 goals in Serie A since 1995, Goal.com reported. Ronaldo registered goals against Lazio in the 51st and 54th minute of the match respectively.

The first goal of the match for Juventus came through a penalty and as a result, Ronaldo equalled Giuseppe Signori's 1994-95 record for penalty goals in a season. Ronaldo now has 12 successful conversions from the penalty area.

The Portuguese striker had joined Juventus ahead of the 2018-19 season and he came into the side after a successful stint with Real Madrid, during which he won possibly every major domestic honour and four Champions League titles. Before Madrid, Ronaldo had spent six years at Manchester United, and with the side, he also won his maiden Ballon d'Or win in 2008.

For United, Ronaldo scored 118 goals while for Madrid, he scored 450 goals. In international matches, the Portuguese is just a goal away from hitting the 100 figure mark.

Juventus is currently at the top of Serie A standings with 80 points from 34 matches. The side will next take on Udinese on Thursday, July 23. (ANI)