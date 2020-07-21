Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL's GC to meet in 7-10 days, BCCI to seek government permission for going ahead with tournament

Indian Premier League's governing council chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday confirmed that a meeting would be taking place in the next 7-10 days to discuss the scheduling of the tournament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:16 IST
IPL's GC to meet in 7-10 days, BCCI to seek government permission for going ahead with tournament
IPL logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League's governing council chairman Brijesh Patel on Tuesday confirmed that a meeting would be taking place in the next 7-10 days to discuss the scheduling of the tournament. He has also said that the Board of Cricket in Control for India (BCCI) would be seeking the permission of the government to go ahead with IPL 2020.

"The governing council meeting is expected in 7-10 days time. There will be discussions on the scheduling of the tournament and we will also look at the operational aspect," Patel told ANI. "We will continue to look at the coronavirus situation till September then we will decide whether we host the tournament in India or UAE. We have to take the permission of the government as it is mandatory," he added.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The T20 World Cup was slated to be played in October-November in Australia this year. The IPL 2020 edition was slated to commence from March 29 this year, but it had to be postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, speculations have been rife for a while now that the tournament might go ahead if the T20 World Cup, slated for October-November, was to be postponed. With the tournament being postponed, the BCCI is likely to now go ahead with the tournament in the September-November window.

The coronavirus cases in India are rising rapidly so as of now it is not known whether the tourmament will be played in India or outside the country. UAE is being viewed as one of the top contenders for hosting the tournament, however, the BCCI has not clarified as to where they are looking to host the tournament outside India. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Punjabis, Jats physically strong but have less brains: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has stirred yet another controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. Every community in India is known for its certain type ...

Possible but not certain COVID-19 vaccine rolled out this year - Oxford developer

The University of Oxfords possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty that will happen, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday. The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed ...

Odisha reports 647 new COVID-19 cases, 457 recoveries

The Odisha government on Tuesday reported 647 new COVID-19 cases. A total of 457 people also recovered in the last 24 hours in the state, informed the states Health Family Welfare Department.With the addition of new cases, the total number...

Arvind Lifestyle Brands receives Rs 260 crore from Flipkart for minority stake in group firm

Arvind Fashions AFL on Tuesday said its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands has received Rs 260 crore from Flipkart India to pick a minority stake in another group firm Arvind Youth Brands. Arvind Youth Brands is Arvind Fashions recently-for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020