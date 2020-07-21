Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Tennis-Palermo Open will bear losses to get Tour going again

"The draw is insane, almost like a Premier," said Palma, with a host of players in the top 20, including two-times Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, set to participate. "I believe players and the WTA have faith in us, but also in Sicily, a place that, touch wood, we can affirm is COVID-19 free." Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by the novel coronavirus but the number of daily new infections being reported is a fraction of those seen in late March.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 13:54 IST
INTERVIEW-Tennis-Palermo Open will bear losses to get Tour going again
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Palermo Ladies Open will lose money when it gets the WTA Tour going again next month but tournament director Oliviero Palma says they will carry that burden to prove professional tennis can resume safely.

When the action on the clay courts of the Sicilian capital gets underway on Aug. 3, it will mark the first time a tennis ball has been hit in anger across the WTA or ATP Tours since they were suspended in early March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Palma, the chief executive, and director of the event told Reuters he was proud to be in charge of the tournament that will end the five-month shutdown.

"I honestly feel the responsibility to show the world that you can play tennis, but using all kinds of precautions," he said by email. The WTA International tournament offers 280 rankings points to the champion, compared to 1,000 for the winner of a Premier-level event, and would usually attract only a modest field.

Not this year, however. "The draw is insane, almost like a Premier," said Palma, with a host of players in the top 20, including two-times Grand Slam champion Simona Halep, set to participate.

"I believe players and the WTA have faith in us, but also in Sicily, a place that, touch wood, we can affirm is COVID-19 free." Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by the novel coronavirus but the number of daily new infections being reported is a fraction of those seen in late March. Over 3,000 people contracted the virus in Sicily but most have recovered.

Several exhibition events have been staged during the shutdown, including Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour charity event, which was played in front of big crowds in Serbia and Croatia. Palma said he was "disappointed" with images of players embracing at the net and partying during that event, which was heavily criticized after a lack of health precautions saw Djokovic and several other players tested positive for COVID-19.

In Palermo there would be strict health protocols for players and the number of spectators at the 1,500-seat center court would be restricted to 350, he added. "All players and coaches will undergo ... tests before they come, as they arrive and every four days," said Palma, adding there would be a smaller team of ball boys and girls, and linesmen.

Even with a reduced prize pot -- down $27,500 from last year's $250,000 organizers face a financial shortfall from hosting the tournament. "The tournament will incur economic losses this year, but we will do an evaluation over 2020 and 2021, hoping to recover the losses next season," said Palma.

"However, we knew we couldn't lose such an opportunity."

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak hands UK key workers a COVID-19 crisis pay rise

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday handed an above-inflation pay rise to key workers such as doctors, teachers, and police officers in recognition of their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic crisis. The UKs Treasur...

Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran to meet with Iranian officials

Baghdad Iraq July 21 SputnikANI Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for his first foreign visit in the new capacity to hold talks with Iranian officials, Irans Press TV broadcaster reported. Al-Kadhimis visi...

Bulgarian government survives no-confidence vote

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissovs government survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Tuesday following street protests against endemic corruption.Thousands of Bulgarians have taken part in rallies against Borissovs centre-righ...

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand at Bandra PS to record statement

Film critic Rajeev Masand on Tuesday arrived at Bandra police station in Mumbai to record his statement in connection with a case related to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to police, statements of over 35 people, inclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020