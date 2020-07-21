Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to open rugby league title defense vs Fiji in 2021

The 2017 champion's first match — a rematch of their 2017 semifinal — will be on Oct. 23, just hours after the tournament's opening match between host England and Samoa at St James' Park, Newcastle. Australia, which has won 11 of the 15 men's World Cups, also faces Scotland in Coventry, and Italy in St. Helens in Group B.

PTI | Leeds | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:58 IST
Australia to open rugby league title defense vs Fiji in 2021

Australia will begin the defense of its Rugby League World Cup crown against Fiji in Hull next year. The 2017 champion's first match — a rematch of their 2017 semifinal — will be on Oct. 23, just hours after the tournament's opening match between host England and Samoa at St James' Park, Newcastle.

Australia, which has won 11 of the 15 men's World Cups, also faces Scotland in Coventry, and Italy in St. Helens in Group B. England will also face France in Bolton and debutant Greece in Sheffield in Group A.

New Zealand, the 2008 champion, has Lebanon in Warrington, and Jamaica and Ireland in Leeds in Group C. Tonga, a semifinalist in 2017, heads Group D with Papua New Guinea, Wales and the Cook Islands.

The Rugby League World Cup is combining with women's and wheelchair competitions for the first time. The women begin on Nov. 9 in Leeds, and the wheelchair on Nov. 11 in the Copper Box at the 2012 Olympics site in London.

Old Trafford in Manchester will host the men's and women's doubleheader final on Nov. 27..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested after being found in possession of heroin: Police

An alleged drug peddler was arrested in the adjoining Udhampur district after he was found in possession of over 100 gm of heroin, police said on Tuesday. The accused, arrested late last night, was identified as Susheel Sharma of Kaghote vi...

Yes Bank case: PMLA court refuses bail to Rana Kapoor

A PMLA court here on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged multi-crore fraud at the bank. Kapoor had sought bail on merits of the case.His lawye...

Pak aviation body suspends licence of 68 more pilots

Pakistans aviation authority has suspended another 68 pilots for possessing dubious licences, taking the number of those taken off duty for flying with fake credentials in the country to 161. They were suspended by the Aviation Division on ...

Majority of respondents in India willing to spend for connected technologies in cars: Study

Two out of three respondents in India are willing to spend up to Rs 50,000 for connected technologies in cars, with a growing interest for these vehicles, as it provides customised experience as well as generates efficiency, according to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020