Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clippers' Rivers praises NBA, suggests sharing plan with White House

With zero positive test results in the NBA bubble this week, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers believes the league could share its approach to COVID-19 prevention with a larger audience.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:54 IST
Clippers' Rivers praises NBA, suggests sharing plan with White House
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

With zero positive test results in the NBA bubble this week, Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers believes the league could share its approach to COVID-19 prevention with a larger audience. "Maybe we should send our game plan to the White House," Rivers said Tuesday.

Two players tested positive during the first week teams spent at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando from July 7-13, including Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook. Another 19 players tested positive for the coronavirus during in-market testing that began July 1 before the teams headed to central Florida.

Numbers continue to surge elsewhere in Florida. ABC News reported Monday there were 10,347 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 360,394. The seven-day average has been greater than 10,000 over the last week, according to the state health department, and more than 5,000 have died in Florida. "They've done everything right as far as I'm concerned," Rivers said of the NBA incorporating constant symptom checks and mandating masks at the resort. "When you think about that we're running a village for the first time, the league is doing pretty well. ... But as far as our health, we have an app every morning that we have to do, wearing bands, facemasks."

The Clippers are scheduled to resume the 2019-2020 season on July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh: 2 policemen suspended for tonsuring head, assaulting SC man

A sub-inspector and a constable were suspended in Andhra Pradeshs East Godavari district on Tuesday for allegedly beating up and tonsuring an SC youth in the police station. A case under the SCST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been filed ...

4,965 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths in Tamil Nadu

A total of 4,965 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 51,344.According to the Health Department, the death toll has risen to 2,626 with 75 persons succumbing to th...

BMC removes poster board declaring actor Rekha's residence in Mumbai as containment zone

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday removed the poster board declaring actor Rekhas residence in Mumbai as a containment zone.BMC had on July 12 sealed the 65-year-old actors bungalow Sea Springs after a security guard on ...

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; waterlogging woes continue

A fresh spell of heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020