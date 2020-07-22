Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giannis admits he had access to hoop during NBA's hiatus

I tried not to focus on the MVP talks, who's the MVP and all that. "My goal is to get better each day to help my team win games and everything is going to take care of itself. "My main focus is to get better, win games, help my team play good basketball and go and try to win the big trophy.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 08:52 IST
Giannis admits he had access to hoop during NBA's hiatus
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo drew sympathy from some quarters when he stated during the NBA's pandemic-created shutdown that he was isolated at home without access to the basketball hoop. Turns out, the comment was a bit of gamesmanship from the Milwaukee Bucks' star forward.

"Anybody out there that thought I didn't have access to a gym, they don't even know me," Antetokounmpo said Tuesday following the Bucks' practice in the NBA's "bubble" near Orlando. "So, I just said that to try to get a little bit ahead of the competition." Back in April, the 25-year-old Greece native said, "I don't have access to the hoop. A lot of NBA players have a court in their house or something, but now I just get home workouts. Ride the bike, treadmill, lift weights, and pretty much stay sharp that way, but I don't play basketball."

Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, and he ranks among the favorites to be honored again for 2019-2020. Voting for this season's honor will take into account only play before the NBA halted action on March 11 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Regarding MVP balloting, Antetokounmpo said Tuesday, "To be honest with you, I really haven't thought about it. I saw it a couple of days ago, that it ended. I tried not to focus on the MVP talks, who's the MVP, and all that.

"My goal is to get better each day to help my team win games and everything is going to take care of itself. That's what happened last year. I was locked in and winning games and helping my teammates and it took care of itself. So, that was my main focus. Now, I know it's going to be a lot of people out there talking about the MVP but that's not my main focus. "My main focus is to get better, win games, help my team play good basketball, and go and try to win the big trophy. The last time we did that was '71, so that's my main focus right now."

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds per game, both career highs, and both figures that rank No. 3 in the league. He also is contributing 5.8 assists per game. The Bucks, who own the NBA's best record, 53-12, resume play July 31 against the Boston Celtics.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa rejects 'politically motivated' tax evasion charges

Maria Ressa, a journalist who runs a Philippine news website known for its tough scrutiny of President Rodrigo Duterte, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to tax evasion charges, saying the case was politically motivated to harass and intimida...

Russian court to rule in trial of historian who found Stalin-era graves

A Russian court is set to deliver its verdict on Wednesday in the closed-door trial of a historian accused of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter, a case his lawyer says was fabricated to punish him for documenting Stalin-era crimes. S...

Student files first climate change lawsuit against Australian govt

A 23-year-old student has filed a lawsuit against Australias government alleging it has failed to disclose climate change-related risks to investors in the countrys sovereign bonds, in the first such action against the Australian government...

U.S. EPA to propose first-ever airplane emissions standards, sources say

The Environmental Protection Agency EPA is set to announce on Wednesday the first proposed U.S. emissions standards for commercial aircraft, officials briefed on the matter said.In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization IC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020