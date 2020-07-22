Left Menu
Development News Edition

4-0 rout by Man City deepens Watford's relegation concerns

"You get into a state of trying to minimize as much damage as you can," he said, "and it's a dangerous way to do things." Taking points off City was always going to be a tough task but collapsing to a 4-0 loss to the Premier League runners-up also wiped out Watford's goal-difference advantage over relegation rivals on Tuesday. A 1-0 win for Aston Villa over Arsenal hours later dropped Watford into the bottom three, because of its inferior goal difference to Villa.

PTI | Watford | Updated: 22-07-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 09:33 IST
4-0 rout by Man City deepens Watford's relegation concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As the ball rolled past him and Manchester City's score racked up, goalkeeper Ben Foster increasingly feared for Watford's Premier League survival. "You get into a state of trying to minimize as much damage as you can," he said, "and it's a dangerous way to do things." Taking points off City was always going to be a tough task but collapsing to a 4-0 loss to the Premier League runners-up also wiped out Watford's goal-difference advantage over relegation rivals on Tuesday.

A 1-0 win for Aston Villa over Arsenal hours later dropped Watford into the bottom three, because of its inferior goal difference to Villa. "The confidence is so crazy, crazy low," Foster said.

It wasn't even lifted by Watford's last desperate roll of the dice — firing its third manager of the season. Hayden Mullins was promoted for a second temporary stint in charge after the ousting of Nigel Pearson for the final matches against City and Arsenal on Sunday. "You can't ever blame it on anything but your own performances," Foster said. "You just get used to it. In football nowadays, nothing seems to shock and you roll with the punches." The only record Watford is setting is for the number of managers fired in a season.

City winger Raheem Sterling left Vicarage Road with a welcome record of his own. A first-half double — a half-volley and a follow-up after having a penalty saved — took his season's goal tally to a personal high of 19. Sterling set up the third when his close-range shot was saved by Foster — Watford's star performer — and Phil Foden tapped into an empty net in the 63rd minute.

When it comes to assists, Kevin De Bruyne leads the way in England. The Belgium playmaker is now one away from a league record-equaling 20 assists after providing a cross for Aymeric Laporte's downward header in the 66th minute. Trying to secure a fifth straight season in the top tier, the only thing in Watford's favor was Gabriel Jesus having a fifth goal ruled out for offside in stoppage time.

Even if fans were allowed into the stadium — they remain locked out due to the pandemic — there would have been nothing for the Watford players to celebrate with them after this final home match of the season. Watford has now been outscored 18-0 in its last three meetings with City in all competitions with three different managers in charge.

Javi Gracia was still at the helm when City crushed Watford 6-0 in the final game of last season in the FA Cup final. The Spaniard was fired in September before he got the chance to take Watford to City later that month where Quique Sánchez Flores oversaw an 8-0 humiliation. Flores didn't even reach the midpoint of the season before he was dismissed in December and replaced by Pearson, who was denied the chance of replicating the shock over Liverpool in February that ended the eventual champion's unbeaten start.

"You can't ever blame it on anything but your own performances," Foster said. "We have to look at ourselves." For a City side that has already surrendered the Premier League trophy to Liverpool, one comfort will be trimming the deficit to 15 points from 25 when the league was paused in March for 100 days to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Champions League doesn't resume until August when City will be protecting a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid in the last-16.

"It's really good if all the attacking players are attacking and assisting running up to the game," Foden said, looking ahead to City protecting a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid in the last-16. "It seems like everyone in front of the goal is going to score in our team.".

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi, Cong leaders call UP govt 'goonda raj' for Ghaziabad journalist death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government as goonda raj rule by hooligans, hours after Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi succumbed to bullet injury he received from a group of men, who had allegedly hara...

Woman who set herself on fire outside UP CM's office dies

Lucknow July 22 PTI A woman, who had set herself on fire in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths office here, died at a hospital, officials said on Wednesday. The woman and her daughter had set themselves on fire on July 17 over alleged...

Anna Camp says she contracted COVID-19 after not wearing mask 'one time'

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp has revealed she had caught coronavirus earlier this year after she didnt wear a mask one time in public. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor detailed about her symptoms and urged people to we...

Undiagnosed virus infections could be 27 times higher in S.Korea's Daegu city-study

A small South Korean survey of people with no history of COVID-19, but living in a city with the most cases, showed that roughly one in 13 had antibodies to the novel coronavirus, indicating the virus may have spread more widely than though...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020