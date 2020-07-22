Left Menu
Development News Edition

WADA suspends accreditation of NDTL for another 6 months

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suspended the accreditation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi for the second period of up to six months.

ANI | Montreal | Updated: 22-07-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 09:40 IST
WADA suspends accreditation of NDTL for another 6 months
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suspended the accreditation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi for the second period of up to six months. An original six-month suspension had been imposed on the NDTL in August 2019 due to non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) identified during a WADA site visit, in relation to the laboratory's isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) analytical method, as regulated by the relevant WADA Technical Document (TD2016IRMS).

In February 2020, when the six-month suspension period elapsed and some outstanding non-conformities had not been addressed successfully, WADA's Laboratory Expert Group (LabEG) recommended the initiation of further disciplinary proceedings against the laboratory based on the outstanding non-conformities. These disciplinary proceedings were carried out by an independent Disciplinary Committee and the process has now been completed and the second six-month suspension has been imposed on the NDTL.

Pursuant to Article 13.7 of the World Anti-Doping Code, the NDTL may appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days of receipt of the notice. The suspension prohibits the NDTL from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples. During the period of suspension, if the laboratory satisfies the LabEG in meeting the requirements, it may apply for reinstatement prior to the expiry of the six-month suspension period.

Should the laboratory not address the non-conformities by the end of the six-month suspension period, WADA may extend the suspension of the laboratory's accreditation for up to an additional six months. In accordance with the ISL, WADA is responsible for accrediting and re-accrediting anti-doping laboratories, thereby ensuring that they maintain the highest quality standards.

This monitoring process is conducted in conjunction with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) assessment by independent national accreditation bodies that are full members of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). (ANI)

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US lawmakers pass legislation urging China to de-escalate situation with India along LAC

The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan legislation, urging China to peacefully de-escalate the situation with India along the Line of Actual Control. The legislation on Tuesday came a day after the House unanimously passed ...

Goa govt failed to take scientific measures to contain COVID-19: Cong

Attacking the BJP government in Goa, state Congress President Girish Chodankar has said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has lost control on the administration and failed to take scientific measures to control the spread of coronavirus. Th...

Bi-weekly lockdown in Bengal may affect its jute industry

The bi-weekly lockdown to be imposed in West Bengal in the wake of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state is likely to affect its jute industry, which was limping back to normalcy after being hit during the nationwide lockdown, industr...

Rahul Gandhi, Cong leaders call UP govt 'goonda raj' for Ghaziabad journalist death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government as goonda raj rule by hooligans, hours after Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi succumbed to bullet injury he received from a group of men, who had allegedly hara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020