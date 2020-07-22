Left Menu
Development News Edition

Head coach Stefano Pioli signs two-year deal extension with AC Milan

AC Milan on Tuesday announced that head coach Stefano Pioli signed a new two-year contract extension that will now expire on June 2022.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 22-07-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 09:46 IST
Head coach Stefano Pioli signs two-year deal extension with AC Milan
AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli. (Photo/AC Milan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

AC Milan on Tuesday announced that head coach Stefano Pioli signed a new two-year contract extension that will now expire on June 2022. Stefano stepped up to become head coach of AC Milan in October 2019, initially on a deal to the end of the season, and brilliantly managed both the pandemic outbreak lockdown and the re-start of the current season, with a very consistent, positive impact to the whole team.

"I am happy and proud of the trust I have received from AC Milan. I want to thank everyone, including our fans, who we are really missing at the stadium, but are always close and supportive. As I have said many times, our future is today: we must be focused and determined, be united and play as one. We are at the beginning of an extraordinary path. If we keep working this way, we will grow and be more and more competitive," Pioli said in a statement. Milan has enjoyed a strong run of form since the season resumed last month, their 2-1 win at Sassuolo on Tuesday making it 10 games unbeaten in all competitions.

The win lifted them to fifth in the Serie A table, a point above Roma and three above Napoli, having played a game more. It was also the ninth game in a row Milan had registered at least two goals, their best scoring run in the league since 1964.

"I am delighted with this agreement. Stefano has shown he can deliver the vision of football we have for our club - exciting, progressive and passionate. This is not a decision based on recent victories, but one based on how Stefano has built team spirit and unity of purpose, the way he has improved the performances of the individual players and the collective team, the way he has embraced our vision and the way he has represented himself and the club's values," said the club's CEO Ivan Gazidis. (ANI)

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US lawmakers pass legislation urging China to de-escalate situation with India along LAC

The US House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan legislation, urging China to peacefully de-escalate the situation with India along the Line of Actual Control. The legislation on Tuesday came a day after the House unanimously passed ...

Goa govt failed to take scientific measures to contain COVID-19: Cong

Attacking the BJP government in Goa, state Congress President Girish Chodankar has said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has lost control on the administration and failed to take scientific measures to control the spread of coronavirus. Th...

Bi-weekly lockdown in Bengal may affect its jute industry

The bi-weekly lockdown to be imposed in West Bengal in the wake of a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state is likely to affect its jute industry, which was limping back to normalcy after being hit during the nationwide lockdown, industr...

Rahul Gandhi, Cong leaders call UP govt 'goonda raj' for Ghaziabad journalist death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government as goonda raj rule by hooligans, hours after Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi succumbed to bullet injury he received from a group of men, who had allegedly hara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020