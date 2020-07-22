Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raheem Sterling expresses desire to score 20 league goals

After scoring a brace against Watford on Tuesday, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling expressed his desire to take his league goal tally to 20 this season.

ANI | Watford | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:31 IST
Raheem Sterling expresses desire to score 20 league goals
Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling. (Photo/Premier League Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After scoring a brace against Watford on Tuesday, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling expressed his desire to take his league goal tally to 20 this season. Sterling surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League's all-time goal-scorer standings after netting his 19th goal in the 4-0 victory over Watford.

Sterling now has 85 goals one ahead of Ronaldo's tally of 84 goals. He blasted in the opener in the 31st minute and ten minutes later, tapped in a second after seeing his penalty saved by Ben Foster. With one league match remaining, the winger is hungry to take his tally to 20.

"It's massive as a winger to score 20 goals in the Premier League. It's a massive achievement and we have one more game left, so I hope I can do it then," City's official website quoted Sterling as saying. Sterling assumed responsibility from the penalty spot, taking over from regular spot-kick specialist Kevin de Bruyne and admitted that he did so with one eye on his number of goals.

"I scored the first one and I knew I was on 18 so I stepped up. I knew I had another chance to get the hat-trick today, it didn't happen but I'm really happy with the two goals," he said. City bowed out of the FA Cup last weekend and Sterling believes that the display against the Hornets was the perfect response.

"After a disappointing match at Wembley we had to find rhythm today and we did," he admitted. Pep Guardiola's side has a Champions League last-16 second-leg clash with Real Madrid coming up early next month and Sterling feels that putting in good displays now will benefit the team.

"We've got to take all we can from these remaining league games and we know Madrid have finished the season well. We know it's going to be a strong test," Sterling said. City will next face Norwich City in their last league game at Etihand Stadium on July 26. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Returning to normal would be a step back: Don Cheadle on anti-racism protests during COVID-19

Hollywood star Don Cheadle believes it would be a step back if America returns to normal after weeks of anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests during the coronavirus pandemic. The Hotel Rwanda star spoke to Conan OBrien about the Bl...

'Very frightening': Opposition grows to US agents in cities

The Trump administration is facing growing pushback in the courts and on the streets to sending federal agents to Portland, Oregon, where protests have spiraled into violence, and vowing to do the same in other Democratic-led cities. Far ...

US striving to become India's 'first choice' in defence solutions: senior Pentagon official

The US is striving to become Indias first choice in defense solutions, a top Pentagon official has said, noting that Americas defense sales to the country have grown exponentially over the last 10 years, from nil to over USD 20 billion this...

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speaker's plea: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC.

There should be a mechanism for urgent mentioning of cases like Rajasthan Speakers plea Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020