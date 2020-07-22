Left Menu
Development News Edition

Champions League is extremely important for Chelsea: Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that Champions League is extremely important for the side and it will also help the club to attract more players.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:34 IST
Champions League is extremely important for Chelsea: Frank Lampard
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that Champions League is extremely important for the side and it will also help the club to attract more players. Chelsea will be facing Liverpool later today in the Premier League and the side would be looking to cement their place in the top four to gain qualification for the Champions League.

"It's massively important for the club. Not just for the prestige. But if you are a club on the world stage like Chelsea have been you want to compete at the highest level and attract players of the highest level," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying. "It obviously generates money for the club, let's make no bones about it. So you understand why there is such intense scrutiny on who finishes in the top four. It would have been unheard of a good few years ago. Now it becomes not a trophy but an accomplishment in itself," he added.

Lampard also admitted that gaining qualification for the Champions League has been an aim for the side for a long time. "We want to move further than that so we look on upwards in the Premier League but getting into the Champions League has to be, even with the way this year the season has gone, it has to be an aim for us," Lampard said.

Chelsea is currently placed in the third place in the Premier League standings, one point ahead of both Manchester United and Leicester in a three-way battle for two spots in next season's Champions League. "I understand the black and white judgment of the outside world and the Chelsea fans about it because it's a clear objective to get into the Champions League. I have a huge desire to get there but I'd still feel we've made huge strides. We weren't really in too many people's top fours at the start of the season. We've forced ourselves in there. I desperately hope we get there," Lampard said.

Chelsea currently has 63 points from 36 matches and the side will face Premier League 2019-20 winners Liverpool later today. The Blues have also managed to qualify for the finals of the FA Cup after defeating Manchester United in the semi-finals. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Speaker moves SC against HC directive to defer disqualification proceedings till Friday

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the high court directive to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin...

Indians across the world should be allowed to contribute to Ayodhya Temple: Bhandari

A prominent Indian-American activist in the US has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow members of the Indian diaspora to contribute to the development of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Prem Bhandari, a community activist and also ...

Terror hideout unearthed in Rajouri, arms recovered

Security forces on Wednesday unearthed a terror hideout and recovered a Pika gun among other arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a police officer said. The hideout was unearthed during a major anti-militancy operati...

Spike in equity market retail participation seen since lockdown: Sebi chief

Retail participation in the equity market has increased since the lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic began, Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Wednesday. New demat accounts have shot up as seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020