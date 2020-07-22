Indian Super League gets seat at World Leagues Forum

Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday received yet another global recognition with its induction into the World Leagues Forum (WLF). With this, ISL becomes the first league from South Asia and seventh in Asia to join the association of professional football leagues which includes the likes of the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga, amongst others.

Currently, WLF has members from five continents representing close to 1,200 clubs worldwide and works closely with global body FIFA on the development of professional football, providing bespoke support for national football bodies to share best practices and improve standards and structures in professional football. Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) said this recognition is a testimony to Indian football's rise on the global stage.

"It is an honour for ISL to get a seat at the World Leagues Forum table. This recognition from WLF is a testimony to Indian football's rise on the global stage, and the role that ISL is playing in it. In 2014, when we launched ISL, we had a dream to revolutionize football in India. Every year since then, we have consistently risen the bar and given a world-class platform to our young footballing talent. We look forward to working with WLF to further accelerate the growth of this beautiful game across geographies," Ambani said in a statement. World Leagues Forum, General Secretary, Jerome Perlemuter, said ISL has achieved a lot in the recent years.

"It is a great pleasure and an honour to welcome the Indian Super League in the professional football family. The ISL has achieved a lot in recent years and is now on a path to becoming a major league in its region. The World Leagues Forum and its member leagues look forward to sharing experiences with the ISL and contribute to its future development," Perlemuter said. World Leagues Forum aims to foster cooperation between the Leagues through knowledge sharing and exchange of proven methodologies with an emphasis on helping the emerging leagues in their development. (ANI)