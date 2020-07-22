Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL becomes member of World Leagues Forum

The ISL said in a release that it has become the first league from South Asia and seventh in Asia to join the WLF. Currently, the WLF has members from five continents representing close to 1200 clubs worldwide and works closely with global body FIFA on the development of professional football, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:11 IST
ISL becomes member of World Leagues Forum

The Indian Super League (ISL) has been inducted into the prestigious World Leagues Forum (WLF), the association of professional football leagues which includes the likes of Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga. The ISL said in a release that it has become the first league from South Asia and seventh in Asia to join the WLF.

Currently, the WLF has members from five continents representing close to 1200 clubs worldwide and works closely with global body FIFA on the development of professional football, it said. ISL organisers Football Sports Development Limited Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani said it's an honour to get a seat at the World Leagues Forum table. "This recognition from WLF is a testimony to Indian football’s rise on the global stage, and the role that ISL is playing in it. We look forward to working with WLF to further accelerate the growth of this beautiful game across geographies," she said. Jerome Perlemuter, General Secretary, World Leagues Forum said: "It is a great pleasure and an honour to welcome the ISL in the professional football family. The ISL has achieved a lot in the recent years and is now on a path to becoming a major league in its region." PTI PDS PDS KHS KHS

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ED registers ECIR in Kerala gold smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR in connection with the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency NIA. Earlier, sour...

INSIGHT-How Tesla defined a new era for the global auto industry

Tesla Incs rapid rise to become the worlds most valuable carmaker could mark the start of a new era for the global auto industry, defined by a Silicon Valley approach to software that is overtaking old-school manufacturing know-how.Teslas a...

Five BJP members nominated to Karnataka legislative council

Bengaluru, July 22 PTI Five BJP members made it to the Karnataka Legislative Council on Wednesday following the recommendation of the state government. Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed C P Yogeshwar, A H Vishwanth, Bharathi Shetty, Shanthar...

SEEDS reaches out with water, dry ration to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam

City-based NGO Socio-Economic and Educational Development Society SEEDS on Wednesday said it is reaching out with safe drinking water, dry ration and hygiene kit to 1 lakh flood-hit people in Assam. Over 5.5 million people have been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020