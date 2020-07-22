Left Menu
Nishu Kumar signs 4-year contract with Kerala Blasters FC

Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Nishu Kumar for the seventh edition of the league.

22-07-2020
Nishu Kumar . Image Credit: ANI

Kumar has signed a four-year deal with the club.

The 22-year old youngster, hailing from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, started his footballing journey with the Chandigarh Football Academy at the age of 11. In 2011, he was selected by the AIFF Elite Academy, where he trained for 4 years. Kumar signed for Bengaluru FC in 2015 at the age of 18. He made over 70 appearances for the club and won the ISL with the team, in 2018-19. He was a mainstay in the BFC defence over the last two ISL seasons where he scored a goal in each season and maintained an average pass accuracy of over 70 per cent.

He represented the Indian National Team in the U-19, U-23 and the Senior level. He scored one goal during his debut match against Jordan in the senior team. Kumar said he is all set to embrace a new challenge after signing the contract.

"In this footballing journey, I am all set to embrace a new challenge, being a part of Kerala Blasters FC. I will give my best for the club, hoping to win many trophies together and bring joy to all the supporters who have been there with the club throughout these years. I am looking forward to playing in front of the passionate Kerala Blasters fans who have forever been loud, proud and the heartbeat of the club in God's own country," Kumar said in a statement. Kerala Blasters FC Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys said, "I would like to congratulate Nishu on joining the club. I'm positive that he will add value to our team with his quality and effort. Nishu is an ambitious youngster looking to achieve greater heights for himself and the club. I am looking forward to guiding him in realizing his ambition and in his position, become a preferred choice in the National team. I'm proud and very happy to have him on our team." (ANI)

