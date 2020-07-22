Left Menu
Report: Abbamondi to take over as Nets president

But Irving played in just 20 games, mostly because of a shoulder injury. Durant did not play at all after he ruptured his right Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors. The Nets averaged 16,403 fans per game at the Barclays Center this season, 24th in the NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets stayed in town to find their new president as former Madison Square Garden executive John Abbamondi will take over the role, Sportico reported Wednesday. Abbamondi replaces David Levy, who departed in November after just two months on the job as chief executive officer.

The executive vice president of ticketing the past four years for the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, Abbamondi previously worked for the NBA in business operations. He also is a former Navy flight officer who flew combat missions in Iraq. The Nets made some high-profile roster acquisitions last offseason, trading for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. But Irving played in just 20 games, mostly because of a shoulder injury. Durant did not play at all after he ruptured his right Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

The Nets averaged 16,403 fans per game at the Barclays Center this season, 24th in the NBA.

