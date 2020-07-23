Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bruins F Pastrnak in danger of missing Aug. 2 restart

Co-NHL goals leader David Pastrnak might not be available when the Boston Bruins return to the ice on Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers. "Some other teams are dealing with this, obviously, but what the state regulations are compared to maybe some other states are a little different across the country," team president Cam Neely said, per NHL.com.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:36 IST
Bruins F Pastrnak in danger of missing Aug. 2 restart
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@pastrnak96 )

Co-NHL goals leader David Pastrnak might not be available when the Boston Bruins return to the ice on Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Bruins could also be without forward Ondrej Kase as the state of Massachusetts' regulations for foreign players returning to the United States during the pandemic have prevented both players from rejoining the team. Both are native to the Czech Republic.

Pastrnak and Kase might return to the team next week, leaving them a short preparation window in advance of Boston's restart to the NHL season in Toronto. "Some other teams are dealing with this, obviously, but what the state regulations are compared to maybe some other states are a little different across the country," team president Cam Neely said, per NHL.com. "We're following all the state guidelines. ... We're following all the protocols, not just (NHL) protocols, but the state protocols."

Pastrnak has 48 goals on the season, tied with the Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin for most in the league. He is also third in total points with 95. Kase was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 21, giving him just six games with his new team.

Pastrnak and Kase reportedly have worked out on their own at an ice rink near downtown Boston, while missing the opening of practice with the team. Late arrival back into the U.S. reportedly is the reason the players have not had a prompt return to practice. "We had the date for when camp was started and knew that some players may need to quarantine when they get here, you kind of hope that they would get here a little earlier," Neely said. "But you didn't really have much say in that. That was really left up to the players. Obviously, with what's played out and transpired, you certainly would have hoped there were some different decisions made."

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FCSB beat Sepsi to win Romanian Cup

FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, beat Sepsi - a club, backed by the Hungarian government - 1-0 on Wednesday to lift the Romanian Cup amid another disappointing league season. Highly-rated winger Dennis Man scored the winner from cl...

Kerala: Parents booked for flouting COVID rules iduring entrance exam

Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against about 600 parents of students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical KEAM entrance exam, for flouting COVID-19 protocol on July 16. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy from P...

No one wants conflict in Indo-Pacific region, need to work with like-minded partners: US envoy

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Wednesday said that no country wants to see a conflict in the Indo-Pacific region and the United States will work with trusted and like-minded partners to develop guidelines and other ways to fulfil ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges

World equity markets slid and gold rose on Wednesday after the U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, fanning fears of worsening bilateral relations, while the euro gained on the European Unions massive recovery fund.Trading ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020