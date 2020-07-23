Left Menu
Development News Edition

Islanders, UBS reach 20-year deal on arena naming rights

The New York Islanders and UBS reached a 20-year deal for naming rights for the team's new arena behind the grandstand at Belmont Park race track.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 02:09 IST
Islanders, UBS reach 20-year deal on arena naming rights

The New York Islanders and UBS reached a 20-year deal for naming rights for the team's new arena behind the grandstand at Belmont Park race track. UBS Arena is scheduled to be ready in time for the 2021-22 season.

"This is just another major piece of the foundation of the Islanders, of the arena at Belmont, and Long Island and the whole New York metropolitan area moving forward," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said during a virtual press conference. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have the Islanders, this arena and the NHL associated with UBS. For Islanders fans, this is just another indication that while it's been a long and winding road, the best is yet to come." UBS will pay the Islanders at least $275 million, Sportico reported.

The new arena will be the centerpiece of a $1.5 billion redevelopment project next to famed race track in Elmont, N.Y. UBS Arena will have a capacity of 17,000 for Islanders games and 19,000 for concerts.

Construction began in September of 2019 and was halted for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Pennsylvania says Blue Jays can't nest in Pittsburgh

The Toronto Blue Jays struck out with their plan to play home games at Pittsburghs PNC Park. The state of Pennsylvania rejected the proposal Wednesday due to health and safety concerns.In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in...

Spain will fulfill labour reform plan, not lower pensions after EU deal, minister says

The Spanish government will fulfill its commitment to change the countrys labour laws and will not lower public pensions after approval of the EU recovery fund earlier this week, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Wednesday.Diazs comments...

Arizona sees ray of hope in virus battle but cases rise in 44 U.S. states

Arizona, which had the highest rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus in the United States two weeks ago, is seeing a reduction in infections but it is only one of six states where case numbers are decreasing. Coronavirus hospital...

Tesla extends profit run for fourth straight quarter, shares rise

Tesla Inc on Wednesday posted a second-quarter profit despite the ongoing global pandemic, sending its stock up 6 in after-hours trading and clearing a hurdle that could lead to the electric carmakers inclusion in the SP 500 index. Tesla sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020