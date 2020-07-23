Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pennsylvania says Blue Jays can't nest in Pittsburgh

"I am extremely proud of our staff's effort, together with the support of Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, to very quickly present Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays with an option to host their home games here at PNC Park during the 2020 season," Pirates president Travis Williams said in a statement. "This is an unprecedented situation and, therefore, we understand and support Governor Tom Wolf's decision.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 02:21 IST
Pennsylvania says Blue Jays can't nest in Pittsburgh

The Toronto Blue Jays struck out with their plan to play home games at Pittsburgh's PNC Park. The state of Pennsylvania rejected the proposal Wednesday due to health and safety concerns.

"In recent weeks, we have seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in southwestern Pennsylvania," Dr. Rachel Levine, the state's secretary of health, said in a statement. "To add travelers to this region for any reason, including for professional sports events, risks residents, visitors and members of both teams. We know that this virus does not discriminate, and can even make professional athletes very sick. We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all Pennsylvanians." The Blue Jays are looking for a place to call home during the abbreviated 60-game season because the Canadian federal government said they can't play at Toronto's Rogers Centre due to the high risks of traveling back and forth across the U.S. border.

The Pirates were willing to accommodate them, but they were overruled by state officials. "I am extremely proud of our staff's effort, together with the support of Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, to very quickly present Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays with an option to host their home games here at PNC Park during the 2020 season," Pirates president Travis Williams said in a statement.

"This is an unprecedented situation and, therefore, we understand and support Governor Tom Wolf's decision. We are in agreement that the safety and health of those in our region must remain paramount. We are confident that the great people within the Blue Jays organization, working with Major League Baseball, will secure another option very soon." Toronto's season opener is Friday against the host Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays' first home game is scheduled for July 29 against the Washington Nationals, giving them a week to make other arrangements.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins said earlier this week that he was in talks with multiple teams about sharing their stadiums, but declined to name them. Other options include the ballpark of the team's Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., or the Blue Jays' spring-training facility in Dunedin, Fla.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says closing more Chinese consulates in US 'always possible'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday it was always possible he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates in the United States in the wake of the State Departments order to close Beijings consulate in Houston.Trump, at a White H...

Italy approves new deficit hike to help coronavirus-hit economy

The Italian government approved 25-billion euros 28.93 billion of extra spending late on Wednesday, the third major cash injection to try to support its battered economy since the start of the countrys coronavirus outbreak. The new stimulus...

Canada court rules 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S. invalid, cites detention risk

A Canadian court on Wednesday ruled invalid a bilateral pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to first seek sanctuary in the United States, saying U.S. immigration detention violates their human rig...

Assam's Covid tally crosses 27,000-mark with 972 new cases

With 972 new coronavirus cases reported in Assam on Wednesday, the tally of people infected with the virus in the state has climbed to 27,744.Out of these new cases, 354 cases were recorded from Kamrup M and 51 from Jorhat.The total number ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020