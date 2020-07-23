Left Menu
Dodgers, Betts agree on blockbuster 12-year deal

One day before the start of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers reached deep into the future, signing outfielder Mookie Betts on Wednesday to a 12-year contract that will extend through the 2032 season.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 03:18 IST
One day before the start of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers reached deep into the future, signing outfielder Mookie Betts on Wednesday to a 12-year contract that will extend through the 2032 season. No financial terms were released by the club, but the deal will keep Betts in a Dodgers uniform for 13 years at more than $380 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

That would be the second-largest deal in MLB history by total value behind Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, signed in March 2019. Betts, 27, joined the Dodgers along with left-hander David Price in a five-player trade with the Boston Red Sox in February.

The four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner was the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2018 when he led the majors with a .346 average, 129 runs and belted a career-high 32 home runs. Betts batted .295 last season, again leading the big leagues with 135 runs scored and tallying 29 homers, 80 RBIs, 40 doubles and 16 steals in 150 games.

According to reports, he turned down a 10-year, $300 million offer from the Red Sox in the offseason, countering with a 12-year, $420 million proposal that the team turned down before dealing him to L.A. The Dodgers open the season on Thursday against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

