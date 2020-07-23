Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro T20 Slam postponed yet again due to COVID-19

The Euro T20 Slam's inaugural season has been postponed by another year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Dublin | Updated: 23-07-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 08:42 IST
Euro T20 Slam postponed yet again due to COVID-19
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The Euro T20 Slam's inaugural season has been postponed by another year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was initially slated to be played in 2019, but was cancelled two weeks prior to the start of the league as the organisers had financial difficulty, ESPNCriicnfo reported.

Then, the three boards behind the competition (Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands) made various contingency plans amid the coronavirus pandemic, even the option of staging the tournament in its entirety at Malahide was considered, but finally, the tournament has been postponed due to the uncertainty caused by COVID-19. "We had been discussing in recent weeks alternative arrangements to get the competition started - single venue, reduced team and player pool, a shorter competition - and, given the speed with which we set up the tri-series between the three boards in Dublin last September, we felt confident to leave the decision as late as possible to give ourselves the best chance to make it work," ESPNCricinfo quoted Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland's chief executive.

"However, we have now run out of the road, particularly with the Irish Government's recent decision to delay the next stage of relaxing its restrictions to August 10, and the Slam Board reluctantly reached the conclusion that the uncertainty caused by the pandemic and compromises being made to the original objectives did not make it a viable start in 2020," he added. Even though the tournament has been postponed, players from Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands will be involved in some top-level cricket this summer.

Ireland squad is currently in Southampton training and preparing for a three-match ODI series against England, while Scotland had returned to training on July 20. The Netherlands will be playing series against Denmark in August and Scotland in late September. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US condemns deadly airstrikes in Afghanistan's Herat province

The United States condemned the airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force in the western province of Herat that left multiple civilians dead, said the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. The last 24...

David Law takes first-round lead at British Masters

David Law of Scotland shot a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Oliver Fisher, Garrick Porteous and Renato Paratore in the opening round of the British Masters at Close House Golf Course near Newcastle. Aaron Cockerill, Rasmus Hojgar...

3 teams to chase 2 Champions League spots on EPL's final day

Chelsea was too charitable as Anfield title party guests. Before collecting the the Premier League trophy, Liverpool won 5-3 to prevent Chelsea from sealing a Champions League spot.It leaves two of the four spots in Europes elite competitio...

Torino tests out anti-virus gate for stadium access

Torino tested out an automated anti-virus gate before its match against Hellas Verona in Italys top soccer division. The device, called Feel Safe, measures match goers body temperature and uses facial recognition software to verify that a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020