Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Colombia govt asks federation to investigate ticket scandal

Colombia's sports ministry has asked the football federation to look into whether officials were guilty of any wrongdoing after the commerce regulator ended a two-year investigation into the resale of tickets for World Cup qualifiers at inflated prices.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 08:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 08:44 IST
Soccer-Colombia govt asks federation to investigate ticket scandal

Colombia's sports ministry has asked the football federation to look into whether officials were guilty of any wrongdoing after the commerce regulator ended a two-year investigation into the resale of tickets for World Cup qualifiers at inflated prices. Senior members of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) were fined $4.6 million (3.6 million pounds) earlier this month for planning and executing the scheme.

Those fined included FCF President Ramon Jesurun and his vice president Alvaro Gonzalez. Luis Bedoya, the former head of the federation who resigned and pleaded guilty to corruption charges in the FIFA corruption scandal, was also fined. More than 42,000 tickets for eight of Colombia's nine home games in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers were sold at above-market prices, the regulator said.

"An investigation is necessary ... to determine if transgressions existed," the ministry said in a letter to the federation. "The suspension or removal" of members should take place if regulations are found to have been breached, it added. The FCF said it had asked its disciplinary commission to launch an investigation on July 8. Members can only be suspended or removed once the investigation is completed.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US condemns deadly airstrikes in Afghanistan's Herat province

The United States condemned the airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force in the western province of Herat that left multiple civilians dead, said the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. The last 24...

David Law takes first-round lead at British Masters

David Law of Scotland shot a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Oliver Fisher, Garrick Porteous and Renato Paratore in the opening round of the British Masters at Close House Golf Course near Newcastle. Aaron Cockerill, Rasmus Hojgar...

3 teams to chase 2 Champions League spots on EPL's final day

Chelsea was too charitable as Anfield title party guests. Before collecting the the Premier League trophy, Liverpool won 5-3 to prevent Chelsea from sealing a Champions League spot.It leaves two of the four spots in Europes elite competitio...

Torino tests out anti-virus gate for stadium access

Torino tested out an automated anti-virus gate before its match against Hellas Verona in Italys top soccer division. The device, called Feel Safe, measures match goers body temperature and uses facial recognition software to verify that a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020