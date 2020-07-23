Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: MLB might expand 2020 playoffs to 16 teams

In addition, teams will play some if not all of their games behind closed doors, cutting off the game-day income derived from tickets, parking, concessions and merchandise sales. When the clubs and the Major League Baseball Players Association engaged in contentious talks over the length of the delayed season, MLB had proposed a 16-team playoff field for this year.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 10:08 IST
Reports: MLB might expand 2020 playoffs to 16 teams
Major League Baseball logo Image Credit: ANI

With the season set to open in less than 24 hours, Major League Baseball and the players union reportedly were talking about how the year will conclude. The possibility of expanding this year's playoffs from 10 teams to 16 teams was under discussion, according to multiple media reports.

The current 10-team postseason was implemented in 2012 when a second wild card was added in both leagues. Additional playoff games this year could help the owners and players recoup some of the losses incurred due to the regular season being reduced from 162 to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, teams will play some if not all of their games behind closed doors, cutting off the game-day income derived from tickets, parking, concessions, and merchandise sales.

When the clubs and the Major League Baseball Players Association engaged in contentious talks over the length of the delayed season, MLB had proposed a 16-team playoff field for this year. However, that item was eliminated when commissioner Rob Manfred ultimately imposed a 60-game slate for each team. Baseball is set to start Thursday with two games, the New York Yankees visiting the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals, and the San Francisco Giants visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers in a renewal of the West Coast's top rivalry.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Influential cleric Dicko emerges as driver of Mali protest movement

When five West African presidents arrive in Mali on Thursday to try to defuse a political crisis that has alarmed governments in the region and beyond, the man whose assent they need the most will be one who has never held elected office.Ma...

Lockdown lessons: Students don teachers' role for classmates in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 23 PTI At a time when there are no clear-cut guidelines on conducting online classes in Telangana, students of the state social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions have turned teachers for their classmates...

China state media blasts Houston consulate shutdown as Trump election gambit

The U.S. governments order to China to shut its consulate in Houston is an attempt to blame Beijing for U.S. failures ahead of the November presidential election, Chinese state media said in editorials on Thursday.The United States said on ...

Australia investigator in Citi cartel case raps colleague over personal email use

An Australian investigator who helped bring criminal cartel charges against Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG departed from correct process by sending sensitive documents to his personal email address, a colleague told a court on Thursday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020