Mason Greenwood will score more goals in upcoming games: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that young striker Mason Greenwood will score more goals in the upcoming games for the club.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 23-07-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 10:17 IST
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that young striker Mason Greenwood will score more goals in the upcoming games for the club. Greenwood provided the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against West ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday. "There'll be more games for him. He'll score more and hopefully, we'll have five more games and I'm sure that if he plays five games he'll score more. You expect it from him when he's in and around the box you expect him to hit the target. One was blocked today by the defender, Ogbonna, and the other one he scored with, so we just have to keep teeing him up and giving him opportunities," Solskjaer told MUTV after the match.

The Reds boss heaped praises on striker saying, Greenwood is an "exceptional finisher". "With Mason, you know when he's had a good sleep or he's stayed up late [before training] playing on the PlayStation [laughs] as then he may not hit the ball as cleanly! What he did today, he's done it time and time again. Every time he finishes, you can see he's an exceptional finisher. It's no surprise when he hits the back of the net as he's that good a finisher," he said.

United must avoid defeat at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City to secure the Champions League spot for next season. Manchester United are a point ahead of Brendan Rodgers' side who need the win now to snatch the lucrative berth from the Reds.

Manchester United will now take on Leicester City in their last game of the season at King Power Stadium on Sunday, July 26. (ANI)

