Commonwealth to unveils 4D strategy to help sports sector adapt to new normal

The sports industry is expected to experience a recession several times worse than the average sector of any economy, according to a new Commonwealth supported study.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:15 IST
The Commonwealth Ministerial Forum on Sport and COVID-19 takes place virtually on 23 July, which will be attended by ministers, senior officials and representatives of sports bodies and regional organisations. Image Credit: Twitter(@commonwealthsec)

A four-dimensional strategy will be unveiled at a major ministerial forum tomorrow, to help governments sustain the sports sector ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commonwealth Secretariat's 'Data, Digital, Diversify and anti-Discrimination' strategy will help the sector adapt to the new normal and continue contributing to health and wellbeing, community spirit and economic growth.

The 'data' pillar provides critical research on COVID-19's impact on the sports sector to help countries monitor and better target responses.

The 'digital' pillar offers a repository of COVID-19-adapted virtual solutions, including training courses and knowledge products, which are reproducible and accessible to all member countries.

The 'diversify' pillar contains policy guidelines to modify modes of delivery to get more people active safely and spread investment and resources to grow domestic sports markets.

The final pillar includes a call to action to intensify the fight against racism and discrimination in and through sport in the Commonwealth.

Supported by the four pillars, the strategy will help governments design, modify and implement resilient sport policies and programmes to tackle the pandemic's impact on the sector.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said: "It is clear the sport and physical activity sector demands consideration in the ongoing response to the current pandemic and the preparation for any future outbreaks.

"It is important then for member countries to take advantage of our suite of new resources, cleverly designed to help them respond to the new COVID reality and create pandemic-resilient sectors and populations."

The Commonwealth Ministerial Forum on Sport and COVID-19 takes place virtually on 23 July, which will be attended by ministers, senior officials and representatives of sports bodies and regional organisations.

The virtual forum will hear from member countries on how they are responding to and planning to recover from the COVID-19 shocks in the sports sector and ensure the Secretariat's work is finely tuned to their existing and emerging needs.

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amina Mohamed, will chair the virtual forum.

She said: "Today, we find ourselves in an unprecedented global health crisis, which has touched almost every corner of the world and our lives, including our mobility.

"I am hoping that through this forum, we can leverage the Commonwealth cooperation and partnership to collectively overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic in the sports sector and beyond.

"Responding to new challenges requires coming up with fresh solutions on the back to existing approaches so this gathering is an important opportunity for Commonwealth countries to share their experiences on what has and what has not worked in tackling COVID-19 disruptions."

(With Inputs from APO)

